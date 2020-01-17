Even though you can't party with her, there are places in East Tennessee where you can celebrate Dolly Parton's birthday and all of her accomplishments this weekend.

Dolly turns 74 on Sunday, and she's had an incredibly busy year.

And that isn't everything. You also can't forget about all of her philanthropy work, including donating thousands of dollars to eight Sevier County volunteer fire departments and everything she does for the Imagination Library.

RELATED: Dolly Parton says there's no time for vacation, she's still working 9 to 5, and then some!

Dolly got more done in one year than most of us accomplish in a lifetime, and we have a lot more to look forward to for 2020. So happy birthday Dolly! You deserve a break this weekend. Come celebrate with some East Tennesseans if you feel like it.

Celebrations

Cruze Farm is holding a birthday party for Dolly Parton's big day all weekend. You can go to either location, dress like her and get a free ice cream cone with sweet cream and rainbow sprinkles.

Central Cinema is celebrating Dolly's birthday with screenings of "9 to 5" on Saturday and Sunday. The screenings are at 12:45 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday and 1:45 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets range from $5 to $10.

Ruby Sunshine is celebrating Dolly's birthday with a special Dolly Parton Brunch on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests are encouraged to put on their denim and diamonds to celebrate.