10About Town: A butterfly festival, a broom-making workshop and Romeo and Juliet

Here are some events happening this weekend in Knoxville!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday

Want to learn a unique craft? Try broom-making! The Marble Springs State Historic Site will host an "Intro to Broom-Making Workshop" with Dustin Cecil of "Broomtown" on September 16, from 12 p.m. through 3 p.m. The workshop will teach people basic weaving techniques and how they can make a broom with a natural, sorghum broomcorn. Participants will be able to take home the brooms they make. The workshop is $60 for non-members of Marble Springs or $50 for members.

The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra is performing Tchaikovsky's Symphony No.4 at the Tennessee Theater this Friday. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Stay after the performance for a post-concert Q&A with Maestro Aram Demirjian and guest artist Charlie Albright.

Saturday

The 30th annual Haunting in the Hills Storytelling Festival is taking place at the Bandy Creek Visitor Center at Big South Fork this Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., a diverse range of the region’s most talented live music acts will perform. There will also be food and crafts. The Knoxville Area Dulcimer Club will perform all day at Bandy Creek and will provide free group lessons throughout the day. This event is free and open to the public.

The UT Arboretum Society is hosting its seventh annual Butterfly Festival on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the UT Arboretum Auditorium in Oak Ridge. The Butterfly Festival provides educational opportunities for the public to learn how we can all protect our pollinators. The UT Insect Zoo, two butterfly tents, educational lectures, a butterfly release and children’s art activities are some of the activities that will be offered. The entrance fee is $5 in cash per carload.

Sunday

The Autumn Artisan Market is taking place this Sunday at Hey Bear Cafe! Enjoy food trucks, live music and homemade goods from noon to 6 p.m.