Friday, February 15, 2019

Sleep with the sharks at Ripley’s Aquarium in Gatlinburg overnight Friday for the ‘Sips & Sharks’ event. Guests will have access to a cash bar and sleep beneath Shark Lagoon. For more details, visit Ripleyaquariums.com.

The Tennessee Children’s Dance Ensemble Spring Concert is this weekend at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium. There are performances on Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets start at $11.

Friday is your last chance to go to the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra’s ‘Timeless Romance’ concert at the Tennessee Theatre. The orchestra will perform alongside members of the Appalachian Ballet Company to themes from Tchaikovsky’s ‘Swan Lake.’ Tickets start at $14 with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

The Downtown Knoxville Boat Show is at the Knoxville Convention Center all weekend long. Tickets are $10 for adults and free for kids ages ten and under. Dozens of vendors will be set up to have you find your dream boat just in time for summer.

Flying Anvil Theatre is performing ‘Dog Act’ February 1 through 17. The comedy follows the adventures of a traveling performer and her companion, Dog.

Actors at the Oak Ridge Playhouse are performing Harper Lee’s classic story, ‘To Kill a Mockingbird,’ February 15- 24. Tickets start at $20.

The Knoxville Museum of Art is hosting its weekly Alive After Five event where guests can enjoy live music and taste food from area restaurants at the museum. Admission to the 6 p.m. event costs $15 for the public and $10 for museum members and college students.

The Clarence Brown Theatre is performing ‘King Charles III’ February 6 through 24. The play, which is written like a Shakespearean history, follows Prince Charles and his journey to the throne. Tickets start at $20.

The Knoxville Flea Market will be set up at the Knoxville Expo Center all weekend long.

Country music star Luke Combs is performing at Thompson-Boling Arena on Friday as part of his ‘Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour.’ Tickets start at $25. The concert starts at 7 p.m.

Actors at the Tennessee Stage Company are performing a romantic comedy called, ‘The Senator’s Wife’ from February 14 through 24 at the Historic Southern Railway Station. Tickets are $15.

Saturday, February 16, 2019

The UT Arboretum in Oak Ridge is hosting a father-daughter hike on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. Hikers will walk for roughly an hour along the arboretum’s trails, learning about the area.

Is there ever a bad season for a good beer? The Tennessee Winter Beer Fest is Saturday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Carriage House in Townsend. Your $60 ticket raises money for New Hope Blount County Children’s Advocacy Center and allows you to taste brews from several area breweries.

Celebrate penguins and polar explorers at the Blount County Public Library on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. This all-day event includes STEAM activities, a scavenger hunt, and a screening of the movie, ‘March of the Penguins.’

Grab your Valentine for the Zen Evo Chocolate Lovers Valentine 5K on Saturday. The race begins at 10 a.m. at Victor Ashe Park. Registrations start at $20 and include post-run treats like chocolate covered strawberries and hot chocolate.

Ijams Nature Center has its weekly Creature Feature on Saturday at 10 a.m. and again at 1 p.m. Meet one of the center’s education animals. Which one? It’s a surprise every week.

Calling all baseball fans: Go support the Vols at 2 p.m. as they take on Appalachian State in Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Tickets are $10. Purchase yours online at allvols.com.

See the Knoxville Ice Bears take on the Evansville Thunderbolts at 7:30 p.m. at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum. Tickets range from $8 to $18.

Grow Oak Ridge is holding their Winter Farmer’s Market from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Head over to St. Mary’s School Gym to peruse over 30 vendors selling locally grown foods and hand-crafted soaps, lotions, jewelry, and more.

Your home will be smelling sweet after learning how to make your own wax candles. Panther Creek State Park is hosting a candle making workshop on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration costs $20, and participants will bring home a hand-made candle or two.

There will be a ‘Ties & Tiaras’ daddy-daughter dance on Saturday at the Talley Ward Recreation Center in Morristown. Guests will dance the night away from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 per couple and $5 for each additional daughter. The event benefits the Children’s Miracle Network.

It’s family day at the McClung Museum of Natural History, and this month’s event celebrates the birthday of Charles Darwin. Between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday, guests can take gallery tours, eat cake, and participate in “Darwin” themed crafts and activities.

The Knox County Public Library hosts its weekly ‘Saturday Stories and Songs,’ at 11 a.m. at the Cedar Bluff and Fountain City branch libraries.

Learn how to crochet at the historic Ramsey House on Saturday at 10 a.m. No experience is required for this class that costs $40.

The Knoxville Bonsai Society is hosting its annual winter show on Saturday and Sunday at the Knoxville Botanical Garden & Arboretum. Come see local examples of the miniature trees, participate in a workshop, and shop the silent auction. The event is free.

For all the bookworms out there: Tennessee Valley Unitarian Universalist Church is holding its Annual Alliance Book Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Used CDs, DVDs, vinyl records, games, and puzzles will also be for sale to raise funds for the church.

Get your grub on! Help support The University of Tennessee Department of Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries at its 50th Anniversary Wild Game Dinner from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Ticket proceeds will fund student trips to national and regional wildlife competitions. Reserve your spot online for $10.

There’s some hootenanny going on at Ijams Nature Center. Come out Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. to meet some of the nature center’s owl ambassadors and go on a trail hike to see them in the wild. Tickets are $10 to $35.

Frightmare Manor is open Thursday and Saturday to give your Valentine the fright of his or her life. The haunted plantation in Morristown will be open from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. both nights. Tickets start at $19.99.

Friends of the Oak Ridge Public Library is hosting their Winter Book Sale this weekend in the library auditorium. The sale will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Sunday, February 17, 2019

See the Knoxville Ice Bears take on the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs at 3:30 p.m. at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum. Tickets range from $8 to $18.

Enjoy an evening of "Scotch & Strings,” on Sunday at Boyd’s Jig & Reel. Knoxville Symphony Orchestra’s principal quartet will be performing from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. as guests taste various scotch selections. Tickets are $40 in advance and $45 at the door.