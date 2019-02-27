KNOXVILLE, Tenn. —

Thursday, February 28, 2019

The Clarence Brown Theatre is performing ‘Detroit ‘67’ February 27 through March 17 at the Ula Love Doughty Carousel Theatre. The play takes place in the summer of 1967 when riots erupted after a raid on an unlicensed bar.

The Picky Chick Spring Consignment Sale is going on at the Knoxville Expo Center through Sunday. Pay $5 at the door to shop for baby equipment, strollers, clothes, toys, books, and more.

Leading up to Mardi Gras (which is Tuesday), downtown venues are offering special Cajun menu options and drinks. The Downtown Knoxville Cajun Crawl runs until March 5. Expect to find items like gumbo, jambalaya, crab cakes, po’boys, and other New Orleans style meals at your favorite restaurants.

Friday, March 1, 2019

It’s the first Friday of March. Head downtown or to the Old City for special First Friday art galleries, live music, and drink specials.

Young actors and actresses at the Knoxville Children’s Theatre are performing Disney’s Mary Poppins Jr February 22 through March 17. Tickets start at $10.

Sign up for Take 10, the WBIR lunchtime newsletter Thank You Something went wrong. Get the news you need to know, plus weather and something to make you smile, every weekday in your inbox! Thank you for signing up for the Take 10 Newsletter Please try again later.

Submit

Broadway’s ‘Something Rotten’ is coming to the Tennessee Theatre this weekend. The comedy, set in 1595, tells the story of two brothers who are desperate to write a hit play. Tickets start at $44. There are shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

L.A. Theatre Works is traveling the country to perform ‘Steel Magnolias.’ This weekend they’ll be performing at the Clayton Center for the Arts at Maryville College. Tickets start at $26.50

The Burlington Branch Library is hosting a used book sale on Friday and Sunday. Most books will be priced at $2 or less.

Saturday, March 2, 2019

The Museum of Appalachia is celebrating the legacy of Cas Walker with an event starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday. There will be live music, rare video clips, and a museum exhibit with artifacts from his early career and days on WBIR. Tickets are $10.

The Blount County Public Library is hosting a LEGO contest for creative kids ages 13 and under. There are various categories like funniest design, best device, and best in show. It’s free to compete.

Pigeon Forge’s Chuck Wagon Cookoff rolls into town this weekend for an old-fashioned cookoff to transport you to the days of cattle driving. The annual event takes place at Clabough’s Campground and Stages West.

Ijams Nature Center is participating in Knoxville’s 4th annual Weed Wrangle on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will help remove invasive plants growing along the trails at Ijams and sites like Lakeshore Park, Knoxville Botanical Garden and more.

On the first Saturday of each month, Ijams Nature Center offers a free guided walk following their weekly Creature Feature. The walk begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Visitor Center.

Young-Williams Animal Center is celebrating its 12th annual Mardi Growl Parade and Festival on Saturday. Hundreds of dogs and adoptable pups will take to the streets of downtown in their best Mardi Gras costumes. The fun starts at 11 a.m.

The Knox County Public Library hosts its weekly ‘Saturday Stories and Songs,’ at 11 a.m. at the Cedar Bluff and Fountain City branch libraries.

The Roane Choral Society presents ‘Jazz Fest’ at the Princess Theatre in Harriman on Saturday at 7 p.m. There will be performances from Harriman, Rockwood, and Rhea County high schools.

Repticon is Saturday and Sunday at the Kerbela Shrine in South Knoxville. Enthusiasts will enjoy the reptile and exotic animal show with thousands of top quality animals not found anywhere else in the area.

The 14th annual Shamrock Ball is at the Farragut High School Commons on Saturday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. This father-daughter dance costs $20 per couple and $30 per family if paid in advance. The price increases by $5 at the door.

The Inaugural Knoxville Winter Warm-Up Beer Festival is Saturday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Emporium on Gay Street. Tickets start at $50, and guests can taste brews from nearly two dozen local breweries. The event raises money for Nourish Knoxville.

The Winter Farmers’ Market, held in the 4th and Gill neighborhood, is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Central United Methodist Church.

Sunday, March 3, 2019

The Glow for Galactosemia 5K/10K run is Sunday in Tyson Park. The event has an out-of-this-world theme with glow-in-the-dark t-shirts, medals, and paint. The races start at 4 p.m.

Members of the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will be performing selections by Mozart and Tchaikovsky on Sunday as part of their Chamber Classics series. The concert is at the Bijou Theatre and students in grades K-12 can attend for free with the purchase of an adult ticket.

Help clean up First Creek on Sunday. Volunteers can sign up at Crafty Bastard Brewery where they’ll receive a free beer and shirt after the clean-up. The clean up starts at 11:30 a.m.