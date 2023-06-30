10About Town: Fourth of July Events, Fireworks, and Lakeside Fun in East Tennessee

The Fourth of July weekend will be a busy one with plenty of fun events Saturday to enjoy!

KODAK, Tenn. — Saturday

Jefferson City will be hosting its annual Fourth of July Parade on Saturday, July 1! There will be free hot dogs, American flags and more to enjoy. The event will take place in the Historic Mossy Creek District at Mossy Creek Station Park. The parade will step off at 2 p.m. While you are there, you can also check out the Mossy Creek Market, which will run from noon until 3 p.m. Saturday. And if you arrive early, you can also check out the Art Market at the Old City Hall from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Looking to spend some time at the lake? Fort Loudoun Lake will host Lenoir City's Rockin' the Docks Festival from 1 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1. Thousands of people will gather at Lenoir City Park to enjoy some live music, fireworks, food and more. The WIMZ Garage Band will headline the music with RMS and Cole Sitzlar as the opening acts. There will be a special Independence Day tribute at 8 p.m., followed by fireworks after the sun goes down at 10 p.m.

The Dandridge Fire Department is hosting its annual fireworks sale all weekend! If you are looking to "get more bang for your buck," the fire department said people can stop by Dandridge Fire Station 2 at 147 East Meeting Street to buy a large selection of professional quality fireworks. The sale will be going on from noon to 8 p.m. each day through July 4. Proceeds will go to benefit the fire department.

Sunday

Seven Islands State Birding Park in Kodak will be hosting a one-of-a-kind event for visitors on Sunday at Bluebird Barn. The park is hosting a bird banding event from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. People will get an up-close experience with wild birds and learn from guides. Tickets cost $12 and pre-registration is required to attend. You can sign up at this link.

Tuesday

The Festival on the 4th will deliver a wide variety of family fun including entertainment, activities and treats at World's Fair Park in downtown Knoxville. Rain or shine, the event will run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fireworks will start at 9:35 p.m. Parking is also free at the following:

World's Fair and Blackstock Parking Lots

11th Street

Locust Street

Walnut Street

State Street & Market Square Garages

ADA Parking (available at 11th Street Garage)

Mabry-Hazen House will host an old-fashioned Fourth of July on Mabry's Hill from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. in downtown Knoxville. You can enjoy great views, good food, live music, fun games and tours of the 1858 house museum. Tickets for adults, 16 years and older, are $15 and that includes one drink ticket. Tickets for children, ages 5 to 15, are $5 and children under 5 get in for free. Members of Mabry-Hazen House get 2 adult tickets for $10 apiece.