10 ABOUT TOWN: Free concerts, a Dolly festival, and an outdoor movie

The first weekend in June is a busy one in East Tennessee

Thursday, June 3, 2021

Marble City Opera presents ‘Tosca’ at St. John’s Cathedral this weekend. The first two acts of the dramatic production will be inside the church before the audience moves outside and into the courtyard for the final act. There are performances Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. In-person tickets cost $40. A streaming pass costs $30.

Craft Bear Nights are a weekly tradition now at Zoo Knoxville. Visit the zoo in the evening on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and enjoy local brews, cocktails and food.

Friday, June 4, 2021

Dress up in your Dolly-best for Dolly Fest this weekend in the Old City. The three-day event raises money for the Imagination Library. Local businesses will host activities throughout the weekend like a Dolly-themed art show at RALA and a showing of "9 to 5" at the Mill & Mine on Friday.

As part of the ‘First Friday’ festivities in downtown Knoxville, the Knoxville Opera is performing outside at the Emporium. The free concert begins at 6 p.m.

Young actors and actresses at the Knoxville Children’s Theatre will premiere their latest production on Friday - "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." Seating will be limited to 85 people in the theater for each showing, so guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online in advance. Prices range from $12 to $15. The show runs through June 20.

There’s nothing like seeing a movie under the big open sky. Ijams Nature Center’s ‘Movie Under the Stars’ series kicks off on Friday with the 1990 version of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles." Gates open at 7 p.m. with the movie beginning after sunset. Tickets cost $10.

The Tennessee Theatre’s ‘Classic Cinema Matinee’ movie series begins this weekend with showings of the MGM comedy "Meet Me in St. Louis." Free general admission seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.

Concerts on the Commons returns for its 11th season at Norris Square in Norris. The 7 p.m. Friday concert is free, and guests are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs or blankets.

Beardsley Community Farm is hosting a Garden Party Gala on Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. where visitors can enjoy fresh food, live music, local art and more. The free event is part of the city’s monthly ‘First Friday’ festivities.

Saturday, June 5, 2021

It’s a party! World’s Fair Park will turn into a kids’ zone on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with face painting, petting zoos, play areas, and more. Tickets cost $6 per person. Kids 3 and under can get in for free.

Knoxville’s ‘Bike Boat Brew & Bark’ event is happening all day Saturday. Choose from paddle boarding sessions, historical walks, pet photo ops and more during this event that lasts from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Activities are scheduled to happen rain or shine.

Lace up your running shoes for the Sharp's Ridge Runner and Kids Trail Mile on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. The trail run will take participants through the winding terrain of this North Knoxville landmark.

Test your skills in the Smallmouth King Bass Tournament in Sevierville on Saturday and Sunday. This catch, photograph, and release event costs $50 if you register by Friday and $75 for day-of entry. $600 is awarded to the Grand Prize winner at the end of the tournament.

The Knoxville Women’s Expo is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Knoxville Expo Center. Visit more than 200 exhibits, participate in a makeover, or enter the mother/daughter lookalike contest. Admission is $5 and can be purchased at the door.

Lenoir City Park is hosting the 59th Annual Lenoir City Arts & Crafts Festival on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Over 200 artists and crafters will be featuring items ranging from ceramics and glassware to metalwork and jewelry, baskets, woodwork and much more.

Sunday, June 6, 2021

The Knoxville Opera is performing classic Disney tunes during a special outdoor performance at Ijams Nature Center on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets cost $8 for adults and $5 for students. In the event of rain, the event may be postponed to a later date.