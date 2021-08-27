10 About Town: Hummingbird festival, music festivals, movies indoors and kids on the run

There's a lot to explore on the last weekend of August.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Wanting to make the most of your weekend? If you're looking for an excuse to get out of the house, we've got you covered!

Friday, August 27, 2021

Wanting to take it easy after a long week? Maybe a movie night is your best bet. You can check out the summer movie magic at the Tennessee Theatre. This weekend's movie is the Goonies. You can watch at 8 p.m. Friday or 3 p.m. Sunday. Remember, the theatre is requiring proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours.

Bring on the live music! Second Bell Music Festival returns to Knoxville. After last year's pause, the festival is coming back to Suttree Landing Park. This marks the first time in 18 months the city has hosted a large-scale music and arts festival. Heads up, the festival will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test ONLY for its indoor dance party. Outdoor festivities won't require either.

Saturday, August 28, 2021

The Ijams Nature Center is hosting its annual hummingbird festival. The main attraction is the bird banding event. You'll get a behind-the-scenes look at how scientists capture the birds for banding and why the process is important. It's $12 for the behind-the-scenes bundle, bird banding included. For general admission, it's $8 for adults and $5 for children. The event runs 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Looking for a family friendly event this weekend? Look no further than First Lutheran's GermanFest! This Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., you can experience German culture, food and music. Need another reason to go? Pets are welcome! All the money raised helps support First Lutheran School.

Mom and dad, listen up. Get your kiddos and lace up those running shoes! The Covenant Kids Run kickoff race at Zoo Knoxville starts Saturday. It's a chance for young runner to get their first mile in - part of a personal full marathon spaced out until October. Children in 8th grade and younger are eligible to participate. It costs $20 per child to register.

Sunday, August 29, 2021

If you want to sing along, the final performance of the Hobbit plays Sunday at Knoxville Children's Theatre. Catch the show at 3 p.m. Ticket prices range from $12 to $15.

Join in on an evening full of blues and rock as the Smoky Mountain Blues Society and Ijams Nature Center partner up to bring your Peter Karp on the lawn at Ijams. Peter Karp was named as one of the Top 75 Blues and Blues Rock musicians in 2021.