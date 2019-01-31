KNOXVILLE, Tenn. —

Thursday, January 31, 2019

Talented young actors and actresses at the Knoxville Children’s Theatre are performing "Winnie the Pooh" Jan. 18 through Feb. 3. The play, which is based on the classic novel, features 13 performers who range in age from 8 to 16.

Friday, February 1, 2019

It’s the first Friday in February, so that means it’s time for First Friday ArtWalk. Head downtown for pop-up art venues, live music, and more.

Experience the magic of Harry Potter with a live orchestra. The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will be performing the soundtrack to ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’ as the movie plays on the big screen at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium. Showtimes are Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

It’s Scout Night at the Knoxville Ice Bears hockey game against the Fayetteville Marksmen. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

The Dogwood Arts House and Garden Show is happening all weekend long at the Knoxville Convention Center. Shop hundreds of retailers who will be set up to give their advice on interior design, home improvement, gardening and more.

Rogers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella is coming to the Tennessee Theatre this weekend. The Tony Award-winning Broadway musical based on the classic fairy tale has some surprising new twists. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

KnoxPride is hosting a bourbon and whiskey tasting event on Friday at Jackson Terminal. Tickets are $45 at the door. The event lasts from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Kybra Athletics is hosting a free ‘First Friday’ group fitness class on Friday at 6 p.m. The North Knoxville gym is located at 804 North Broadway.

It’s time once again for Waynestock. The two-day music festival at Relix Variety Theatre originally began when the family of a former News Sentinel writer lost their son and their friends put together a festival in his memory. Since then, it’s continued to grow to what it is today.

Flying Anvil Theatre is performing ‘Dog Act’ February 1 through 17. The comedy follows the adventures of a traveling performer and her companion, Dog.

Saturday, February 2, 2019

As part of Black History Month, the Green McAdoo Cultural Organization is screening the documentary, ‘The American South as we Know It,’ on Saturday at 5 p.m. The film explores the lives and experiences of African-Americans during the Jim Crow Era. The event is free to attend.

The Strawberry Plains Half Marathon and 10K is Saturday at 9 a.m. The race starts and ends at Rush Strong School. There is day-of registration available.

Make a trip to Ijams Nature Center on Saturday to help clean up the invasive ‘winter creeper,’ a ground cover that spreads quickly and hurts the native plants. The clean up begins at 9 a.m.

Ijams Nature Center has its weekly Creature Feature on Saturday at 10 a.m. and again at 1 p.m. Meet one of the center’s education animals. Which one? It’s a surprise every week. After the morning Creature Feature, join one of the naturalists on a guided trail walk.

Encore’s Junior Theatre Festival Kids will be performing ‘The Little Mermaid, Jr’ at Walters State Community College in Morristown on Saturday. The free performance starts at 3 p.m.

The Knoxville Women’s Expo is Saturday and Sunday at the Knoxville Expo Center. Tickets are $5.

Head over to the Cedar Bluff Branch Library or the Fountain City Branch Library at 11 a.m. for Saturday Stories and Songs.

There are still tickets available to the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra’s Bunco night on Saturday. Enjoy a classic southern dinner while playing the dice-rolling game at the home of Laurie Macnair. Tickets are $65 per person.

Check out some professional bull riders at Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday at 7 p.m. the PBR Velocity Tour is stopping in Knoxville for a night of thrilling eight-second competitions. Tickets start at $15.

Chocolatefest Knoxville is happening Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at World’s Fair Exhibition Hall. General Admission tickets are $5, tasting passes are $25, and VIP passes are $50. The event raises money for Ronald McDonald House.

Brave the cold for the annual Eskimo Escapades on Saturday at Volunteer Landing. Skiers and tubers will hop in the cold Tennessee River to raise money for charity. If you get too cold, there will be hot tubs set up outside. The event lasts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pretentious Beer Company is celebrating its first anniversary of brewing beer with an all-day party on Saturday. The brewery will be bringing back some of their favorite brews for the celebration.

CASA of East Tennessee is hosting its seventh annual Red Shoe Gala on Saturday at The Standard. The event starts at 7 p.m. with live music, cocktails, dinner, and desserts. Tickets are $115 for individuals or $200 per couple.

Run 4 Their Lives 5K is Saturday at 10 a.m. The event raises money and awareness to bring sexually exploited women and children into freedom. The run begins at the University of Tennessee Gardens.

Sunday, February 3, 2019

Last Days of Autumn Brewing is hosting a Chili Cook-Off and Superbowl Watch Party on Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is $10 and includes chili samples and one free beer.