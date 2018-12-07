10 About Town: July 12 - July 15

Knoxville — Organizers of the Smoky Mountain Classic Softball Tournament in Blount County compare themselves to “football’s Super Bowl, basketball’s Final Four, and baseball’s World Series.” This three-day tournament starts Friday at 10 am at Sandy Springs Park. Admission is $5 to $6.

It’s Friday the 13th, and Frightmare Manor is opening for this superstitious night of terrors. The haunted Morristown attraction will be open Friday from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $22.

“Secrecy, Security, and Spies” is a program presented by the Manhattan Project National Historical Park on Friday from 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm at the Turnpike Gatehouse in Oak Ridge. The program will give visitors a glimpse into what life was like in Oak Ridge during the Manhattan Project. It's free and open to the public.

For this month’s Taste of Nature event at Ijams Nature Center, the focus is on songbirds and sangria. Explore what makes songbirds sing while sipping on refreshing sangria. The fee is $20 per person. The event starts at 7 pm on Friday night.

Visit the Gatlinburg Craftsmen’s Fair at the Gatlinburg Convention Center to see dozens of artisans demonstrate their special talents. The fair is open July 13 through July 22. Doors open at 10 am each day.

Come to Dr. Martin Luther King Park in Morristown on Friday for a free outdoor showing of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” The movie begins at dusk. Bring your own blanket or chairs.

There’s a beverage war brewing over the origins of Long Island Iced Tea. Kingsport, Tennessee and Long Island, New York both claim to have created the popular cocktail, and they’re facing off in round two of their battle on Friday at the Riverfront Seafood Company at 4 pm. A blind taste test will determine whether Tennesseans or New Yorkers make the best cocktail.

The Fountain City Lions Club is hosting a free summer concert series at Fountain City Park this summer. Karen Reynolds, a Fountain City Native, is performing at this month’s event Friday at 6 pm.

Actors and actresses from the Oak Ridge Playhouse are performing “Oklahoma!” from June 29 to July 15. Tickets are $20 to $24. The theater is at 227 Broadway in Oak Ridge.

Jefferson County High School is performing "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" from July 6 to July 15. For tickets and showtimes, visit: https://www.encoretheatricalcompany.com/hunchback-of-notre-dame