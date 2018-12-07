10 About Town: July 12 - July 15

Knoxville — Cherokee Caverns presents its Movie in the Cave on Saturday. Jurassic Park will be playing at 11 am, 1:30 pm, 4 pm, 6:30 pm, and 9 pm inside the cool 58-degree cave. For tickets visit: https://cherokeecaverns.com/movies-in-the-cave
The Sunset Arts & Musical Festival is Saturday at the World’s Fair Park Performance Lawn from 5 pm to 11 pm. Proceeds from the festival benefit Senior Citizens Home Assistance Service. Tickets range from $5 to $20.
The Knoxville Track Club Summer Series continues Saturday with the Carter Mill 10K Splash. The race begins at 7:30 am at the Carter Mill community swimming pool. Run two of the three summer series races and earn a special prize.
Join Ijams’ Naturalist Stephen Lyn Bales for a hike to one of the most breathtaking views in Knoxville. Saturday’s history hike begins at 10 am at High Ground Park and includes a walk to the River Bluff. The fee for this program is $6.
Are you scared of the dark? Ijams Nature Center’s Terror in the Woods is back for another year. There will be a haunted forest by Frightworks and the movies, Cabin Fever and Severance playing on the lawn. The doors open at 7 pm, and the scares begin when the sun goes down. Tickets are $15 per person.
Grab your lawn chair or blanket and head to Campbell Station Park in Farragut for the Lawn Chair Concert series on Saturday. The music starts at 6 pm.
The Powell Branch Library is hosting a used books sale on Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm. Proceeds raise money for branch improvements and Friends of the Knox County Public Library.
Bring your favorite Hot Wheels collectible for a time of “show & tell” at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum in Athens at noon on Saturday. Lunch will be provided. The event costs $5.
The first-ever Kelly Crittenden Memorial Bluegrass BBQ is Saturday from 3 pm to 9 pm at Fred Miller Park in Morristown. There will be food, a silent auction, and music at the free event.
Knox County’s Second Saturday Concert series continues Saturday with The Jennings Street Band taking the stage at The Cove and Crawdaddy Jones playing tunes at New Harvest Park. The free concerts begin at 6 pm.
Step back into baseball history this weekend at the Ramsey House. There are multiple vintage baseball games on Saturday. Players wear period-appropriate attire and follow the rules and costumes of the Civil War Era.
Make sure your car seat is properly installed during a free child car seat checkpoint on Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm at Oak Ridge Fire Department Station #2. Stop by anytime and have police officers, medical professionals, and firefighters examine your car seat.