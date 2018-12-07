;
10 About Town: July 12 - July 15
Author: Emily Devoe
Published: 11:25 AM EDT July 12, 2018
Updated: 3:12 PM EDT July 12, 2018
CHAPTER 1
Thursday, July 12
CHAPTER 2
Friday, July 13
CHAPTER 3
Saturday, July 14
CHAPTER 4
Sunday, July 15
Thursday, July 12

Knoxville — The world’s a stage, or at least Market Square is, during Tennessee Stage Company’s Shakespeare on the Square. From mid-July to mid-August you can see two of William Shakespeare’s plays performed Thursday through Sunday nights at 7 pm in Downtown Knoxville. It doesn’t cost anything to watch, but donations are welcome. This year the group is performing Cymbeline and Henry IV, Part One.

Catch the last few days of the Cocke County Fair in Newport, Tennessee. Gates open at 4 pm each day. Admission is $6. For a schedule of events, visit http://cockecountyfair.com/news-activities-2/2018-fair-schedule/

The Book of Mormon is playing at the Tennessee Theatre this weekend. Tickets for the Broadway comedy range from $44 to $104. For a list of showtimes, visit https://www.tennesseetheatre.com/event/687059/the-book-of-mormon/

Every Thursday Night, Schulz Brau Brewing Company features a different movie. This Thursday the feature is “Jurassic World” at 9 pm. Enjoy free popcorn to go along with your beer and entertainment.

The Tennessee Smokies host the Birmingham Barons for a five-game series starting Thursday. There will be fireworks after the games on Friday and Saturday night.

Friday, July 13

Knoxville — Organizers of the Smoky Mountain Classic Softball Tournament in Blount County compare themselves to “football’s Super Bowl, basketball’s Final Four, and baseball’s World Series.” This three-day tournament starts Friday at 10 am at Sandy Springs Park. Admission is $5 to $6.

It’s Friday the 13th, and Frightmare Manor is opening for this superstitious night of terrors. The haunted Morristown attraction will be open Friday from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $22.

“Secrecy, Security, and Spies” is a program presented by the Manhattan Project National Historical Park on Friday from 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm at the Turnpike Gatehouse in Oak Ridge. The program will give visitors a glimpse into what life was like in Oak Ridge during the Manhattan Project. It's free and open to the public.

For this month’s Taste of Nature event at Ijams Nature Center, the focus is on songbirds and sangria. Explore what makes songbirds sing while sipping on refreshing sangria. The fee is $20 per person. The event starts at 7 pm on Friday night.

Visit the Gatlinburg Craftsmen’s Fair at the Gatlinburg Convention Center to see dozens of artisans demonstrate their special talents. The fair is open July 13 through July 22. Doors open at 10 am each day.

Come to Dr. Martin Luther King Park in Morristown on Friday for a free outdoor showing of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” The movie begins at dusk. Bring your own blanket or chairs.

There’s a beverage war brewing over the origins of Long Island Iced Tea. Kingsport, Tennessee and Long Island, New York both claim to have created the popular cocktail, and they’re facing off in round two of their battle on Friday at the Riverfront Seafood Company at 4 pm. A blind taste test will determine whether Tennesseans or New Yorkers make the best cocktail.

The Fountain City Lions Club is hosting a free summer concert series at Fountain City Park this summer. Karen Reynolds, a Fountain City Native, is performing at this month’s event Friday at 6 pm.

Actors and actresses from the Oak Ridge Playhouse are performing “Oklahoma!” from June 29 to July 15. Tickets are $20 to $24. The theater is at 227 Broadway in Oak Ridge.

Jefferson County High School is performing "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" from July 6 to July 15. For tickets and showtimes, visit: https://www.encoretheatricalcompany.com/hunchback-of-notre-dame

Saturday, July 14

Knoxville — Cherokee Caverns presents its Movie in the Cave on Saturday. Jurassic Park will be playing at 11 am, 1:30 pm, 4 pm, 6:30 pm, and 9 pm inside the cool 58-degree cave. For tickets visit: https://cherokeecaverns.com/movies-in-the-cave

The Sunset Arts & Musical Festival is Saturday at the World’s Fair Park Performance Lawn from 5 pm to 11 pm. Proceeds from the festival benefit Senior Citizens Home Assistance Service. Tickets range from $5 to $20.

The Knoxville Track Club Summer Series continues Saturday with the Carter Mill 10K Splash. The race begins at 7:30 am at the Carter Mill community swimming pool. Run two of the three summer series races and earn a special prize.

Join Ijams’ Naturalist Stephen Lyn Bales for a hike to one of the most breathtaking views in Knoxville. Saturday’s history hike begins at 10 am at High Ground Park and includes a walk to the River Bluff. The fee for this program is $6.

Are you scared of the dark? Ijams Nature Center’s Terror in the Woods is back for another year. There will be a haunted forest by Frightworks and the movies, Cabin Fever and Severance playing on the lawn. The doors open at 7 pm, and the scares begin when the sun goes down. Tickets are $15 per person.

Grab your lawn chair or blanket and head to Campbell Station Park in Farragut for the Lawn Chair Concert series on Saturday. The music starts at 6 pm.

The Powell Branch Library is hosting a used books sale on Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm. Proceeds raise money for branch improvements and Friends of the Knox County Public Library.

Bring your favorite Hot Wheels collectible for a time of “show & tell” at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum in Athens at noon on Saturday. Lunch will be provided. The event costs $5.

The first-ever Kelly Crittenden Memorial Bluegrass BBQ is Saturday from 3 pm to 9 pm at Fred Miller Park in Morristown. There will be food, a silent auction, and music at the free event.

Knox County’s Second Saturday Concert series continues Saturday with The Jennings Street Band taking the stage at The Cove and Crawdaddy Jones playing tunes at New Harvest Park. The free concerts begin at 6 pm.

Step back into baseball history this weekend at the Ramsey House. There are multiple vintage baseball games on Saturday. Players wear period-appropriate attire and follow the rules and costumes of the Civil War Era.

Make sure your car seat is properly installed during a free child car seat checkpoint on Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm at Oak Ridge Fire Department Station #2. Stop by anytime and have police officers, medical professionals, and firefighters examine your car seat.

Sunday, July 15

Knoxville — Enjoy a relaxing Sunday at Ijams Sunday Summer Concert series at 4 pm. Mic Harrison and the High Score is performing this week, and there are two other summer concerts scheduled through July. Tickets are $8.

Lenoir City Park is showing the Captain Underpants movie on Sunday during the Movies in the Park Series. The show begins when the sun goes down, and it’s free for the whole family.

Beat the Heat with the Knoxville Moms Blog at Farragut’s McFee Park Splash Pad on Sunday at 3:30 pm. There will be snacks, drinks, treats, music, and fun. Tickets to Beat the Heat are $12.

Harper Auto Square is hosting its popular Cars & Coffee on Sunday from 8 am to 11 am at West Town Mall. The parking lot will be packed with thousands of cars on display.

The Candoro Marble Arts and Heritage Center offer free tours every Sunday from 2 pm to 5 pm.

