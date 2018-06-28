10 About Town: June 28 - July 1

Celebrate Independence Day early at Saturday’s Fire on the Water fireworks display at Sequoyah Marina on Norris Lake.

The City of Alcoa’s FreedomFest is set for Saturday from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. at the Alcoa Duck Pond. There will be live music, food, and a fireworks show at 9:45 p.m. There are fun activities for the entire family including a climbing wall, bounce house, and inflatables for the kids.

June 29th is International Mud Day, and Ijams Nature Center is celebrating the holiday on Saturday with a mudslide, mud paintings, and mud bath, and even mud masks for the adults. The muddy celebration begins at 2 p.m. and costs $6.

Watch the Fiddlin’ for the Fourth Competition at the Rogersville Middle School auditorium on Saturday at 5 p.m. The event kicks off Rogersville Independence Day activities. It costs $2 to compete and you must be 18 years old and under. The cost to watch the competition is $5.

The Secret City Triathlon starts at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday and winds through Oak Ridge. Athletes will swim 500 meters, bike 15 miles, and run five kilometers. The race begins at 172 Providence Road.

Take a one-mile birding walk along the paved trail at Ijams Nature Center and bring your binoculars for Saturday’s Osprey Watch from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The program is $8 per person.

Learn about pool Safety during Oak Ridge’s Water Safety Day at the Oak Ridge Municipal Pool. There will be boating and lifejacket demonstrations, as well as open water rescues, and lifeguard skills. The event is from 10 a.m. to noon.

Get a blast from the past at the Rockin’ the Classics: Classic Car and Rock ‘n Roll show at the historic Ramsey house on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Listen to tunes from the 50s and 60s as you admire the classic cars. Admission is free.

Watch some of the best wakeboarders in the country compete in the Malibu Factory Smoky Mountain Pro on Friday and Saturday at Fort Loudon Lake. It’s $10 for adults to watch, $5 for kids, and free if you download an electronic ticket from the World Wake Association website.

Saturday is Pint Night at Navitat Knoxville. The first 20 people to reserve adventure times between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. will receive a free Navitat pint glass along with a coupon for a free beer at Trailhead Beer Market.

Downward Dog may get a little interesting at a special kitten yoga class on Saturday at Renegade Yoga Center. The $20 class benefits Young Williams Animal Center and begins at 11:30 a.m. The kittens at the class will be available for adoption.

Bring your dog to Soles of the City, a pet-friendly 5K and 1-mile fun run benefiting Young Williams Animal Center on Saturday. The race begins at 9 a.m.at 3201 Division Street. Leashes must be no longer than six feet.