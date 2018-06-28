;
10 About Town: June 28 - July 1
CHAPTER 1
Thursday, June 28
CHAPTER 2
Friday, June 29
CHAPTER 3
Saturday, June 30
CHAPTER 4
Sunday, July 1
Chapter 1

Thursday, June 28

The city’s Concerts on the Square series continues with live jazz on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and variety music on Thursdays at 7 p.m. The weekly concerts are free and continue through Aug. 28. Bary Jolly Pirates on the Patio (A Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band) performs on Thursday.

Admire the roses while sipping rose’ at the University of Tennessee Gardens on Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tickets to Roses and Rose’ are $30.

The Tennessee Smokies baseball team hosts the Chattanooga Lookouts for several home games this weekend. For tickets and times visit www.milb.com. Sunday is family fun day.

Chapter 2

Friday, June 29

Take a behind-the-scenes tour of Norris Dam on Friday as part of TVA’s “Built for the People” program. Dam tours will be offered at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required.

Comic book lovers rejoice! The Fanboy Expo is in town this weekend bringing celebrities like the Backstreet Boys, Ric Flair, and many more. The pop culture event is at the Knoxville Convention Center Friday through Sunday.

The Tennessee Theatre is playing some of the classics during its Summer Movie Magic series. On Friday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m., the theatre will play the movie, ‘Grease.’ Tickets range from $7-$9.

The 29th Annual Youth Theatre Festival is Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Carpetbag Theatre. There will be special performances and workshops throughout the free daylong event.

Actors and actresses from the Oak Ridge Playhouse are performing “Oklahoma!” from June 29 to July 15. Tickets are $20 to $24. The theater is at 227 Broadway in Oak Ridge.

Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center’s Summer Concert Series continues on Saturday with a live performance from The Holloway Sisters and Outta the Blue. The music begins at 7 p.m.

The Maypop Music and Arts Festival is Friday through Sunday at Camp Reggae in Turtletown, Tennessee. 15 percent of proceeds from ticket sales will go to the People Helping People nonprofit.

Twisted Kilt Athletics in Maryville is raising money for Wounded Warriors with a highland festival event on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the National Guard Armory on Lamar Alexander Parkway. It costs $5 per car to attend.

Tennova Healthcare Hospice is hosting a yard sale on Saturday to raise money for The Hospice Promise Foundation. The sale will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the agency on 7447 Andersonville Pike in Knoxville. Vendor spaces are available for $20.

Chapter 3

Saturday, June 30

Celebrate Independence Day early at Saturday’s Fire on the Water fireworks display at Sequoyah Marina on Norris Lake.

The City of Alcoa’s FreedomFest is set for Saturday from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. at the Alcoa Duck Pond. There will be live music, food, and a fireworks show at 9:45 p.m. There are fun activities for the entire family including a climbing wall, bounce house, and inflatables for the kids.

June 29th is International Mud Day, and Ijams Nature Center is celebrating the holiday on Saturday with a mudslide, mud paintings, and mud bath, and even mud masks for the adults. The muddy celebration begins at 2 p.m. and costs $6.

Watch the Fiddlin’ for the Fourth Competition at the Rogersville Middle School auditorium on Saturday at 5 p.m. The event kicks off Rogersville Independence Day activities. It costs $2 to compete and you must be 18 years old and under. The cost to watch the competition is $5.

The Secret City Triathlon starts at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday and winds through Oak Ridge. Athletes will swim 500 meters, bike 15 miles, and run five kilometers. The race begins at 172 Providence Road.

Take a one-mile birding walk along the paved trail at Ijams Nature Center and bring your binoculars for Saturday’s Osprey Watch from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The program is $8 per person.

Learn about pool Safety during Oak Ridge’s Water Safety Day at the Oak Ridge Municipal Pool. There will be boating and lifejacket demonstrations, as well as open water rescues, and lifeguard skills. The event is from 10 a.m. to noon.

Get a blast from the past at the Rockin’ the Classics: Classic Car and Rock ‘n Roll show at the historic Ramsey house on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Listen to tunes from the 50s and 60s as you admire the classic cars. Admission is free.

Watch some of the best wakeboarders in the country compete in the Malibu Factory Smoky Mountain Pro on Friday and Saturday at Fort Loudon Lake. It’s $10 for adults to watch, $5 for kids, and free if you download an electronic ticket from the World Wake Association website.

Saturday is Pint Night at Navitat Knoxville. The first 20 people to reserve adventure times between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. will receive a free Navitat pint glass along with a coupon for a free beer at Trailhead Beer Market.

Downward Dog may get a little interesting at a special kitten yoga class on Saturday at Renegade Yoga Center. The $20 class benefits Young Williams Animal Center and begins at 11:30 a.m. The kittens at the class will be available for adoption.

Bring your dog to Soles of the City, a pet-friendly 5K and 1-mile fun run benefiting Young Williams Animal Center on Saturday. The race begins at 9 a.m.at 3201 Division Street. Leashes must be no longer than six feet.

Chapter 4

Sunday, July 1

Talented beauties will compete to be Miss Rogersville 4th of July on Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Rogersville Middle School auditorium. There will be categories from birth to 29, as well as boys, Mrs (ages 30-49), and Lady (50+).

Keep your eyes peeled for a red striped shirt and black-rimmed glasses as the month-long “Find Waldo” scavenger hunt begins in downtown Knoxville. Collect stamps at nearly three dozen locations downtown to fill up your passport for special prizes.

Fairview Baptist Church is celebrating Independence Day with Freedom Fest on Sunday. Gates open at 6 p.m. with free games and rides for the kids. The fireworks are scheduled for 9:15 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Bring the entire family to a family-friendly yoga session at the historic Candoro Marble building in South Knoxville. The one-hour class costs $10 for adults and $5 for kids. It starts at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

