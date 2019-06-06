KNOXVILLE, Tenn. —

Thursday, June 6, 2019

Knoxville's free Concerts on the Square live music series on Market Square runs through the end of August with Jazz performances on Tuesdays and variety shows on Thursdays.

The US 25 Yard Sale takes shoppers from Clinton, Tennessee to Richwood, Kentucky. The hundreds of yard sales will be set up along the highway from Thursday to Saturday. You never know what you might find.

The City of Gatlinburg Firewise Committee is hosting a Firewise Education Day on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fire Hall #1 on East Parkway. Guests will learn home maintenance tips, firewise landscaping and more.

Friday, June 7, 2019

The Secret City Festival is happening Friday and Saturday at A.K. Bissell Park in Oak Ridge. This two-day festival showcases the city’s unique role in history. There will live entertainment, science demonstrations, a petting zoo, inflatables and a lot more. Tickets to see Loverboy and 38 Special are still available.

Usher in the first Friday of June at the monthly First Friday ArtWalk in downtown Knoxville. Be on the lookout for art gallery openings, live music, and drink specials.

Come celebrate acclaimed musician Bob Dylan’s birthday on Friday during WDVX’s Bob Dylan’s Birthday Bash on Market Square in downtown Knoxville. From 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. musicians will celebrate the legendary singer-songwriter with live performances.

Vintage Market Days returns to Chilhowee Park and Exposition Center Friday through Sunday. Shop from some unique vintage vendors from around the country.

Racers, start your engines! The City of Morristown Parks and Recreation Department is hosting ‘Lil’ Road Racers’ on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. Children ages three to five will race four wheelers around the loop at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

The Concert on the Commons outdoor music series will fill your Friday Night with live music at the Norris Commons. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. The music begins at 7 p.m. The weekly series runs through July 26.

The Knoxville Children’s Theatre is performing James & The Giant Peach May 31 through June 16. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for children 17 and under.

The Tennessee Valley Players are performing ‘Mamma Mia’ June 6 to June 16. Tickets are $10 for children and $20 for adults.

The Wings of Wonder butterfly exhibit opens Friday at the University of Tennessee Gardens. 25 local professional and amateur artists spent the past month putting their creative spin on large wooden butterfly silhouettes that are on display around the garden.

The Tennessee Smokies face the Chattanooga Lookouts all weekend long. There are home games Friday through Tuesday.

Saturday, June 8, 2019

The Tennessee Medieval Faire returns to Harriman for a merry olde time. Sword-fighting, chess, knights in shining armor, you’ll find it all. The festival is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

The Market Square Farmers’ Market is open for the season. Shop for fresh fruits, vegetables, meats, and crafts from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ijams Nature Center hosts its weekly Creature Feature on Saturday at 10 a.m. It’s always a surprise to see what animal ambassador shows up.

Every Saturday, you can enjoy live music from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Stardust Marina in Anderson County. The weekly music series is called Sundown Saturdays and lasts from May 25 to Sept. 7.

Run through the trails of Sharps Ridge during the Sharps Ridge Scuttle on Saturday at 8 a.m. The six-mile race begins and ends at Lincoln Park Technology and Trade Center.

Learn how to plant herbs to make your own herbal teas during a workshop at the University of Tennessee Gardens on Saturday at 1 p.m. Participants will get to sample several teas made during class. Tickets to the public are $45.

West Town Mall is hosting a ‘Touch a Truck’ event on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Your little ones will have the chance to climb into the driver’s seat and honk the horn of giant trucks like a fire engine, police car, and more. The event is free.

Experience the art of crafting a delicious cocktail and how to grow the fresh herbs needed to make them during an event called ‘Botanical Cocktails’ at the Knoxville Botanical Garden & Arboretum. Postmodern Distillery will be showing participants how to make their own drinks and offering advice. The event lasts from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Annual Sundown Rundown 5K is Saturday at Harrogate City Park, but this year it’s happening in the morning at 10 a.m. The race benefits Servolution, and there will be booths and other family-friendly activities throughout the day.

Fireflies make stunning light displays this time of year, and you can see them at Seven Islands State Birding Park. Rangers will lead participants on a 1.5-mile hike at sunset on Saturday to learn about what makes spider eyes and fireflies glow. The program costs $10 and pre-registration is required.

The state’s annual Kids Fish Free Day is Saturday. The Clinch River Chapter of Trout Unlimited will be showing kids how to fish and tie flies in Norris. There will also be hot dogs and door prizes between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Enjoy an evening of food and live music at the 2019 Oysterfest, benefiting Childhelp Foster Family Agency and Children’s Center of East Tennessee. The event will go on rain or shine at the World’s Fair Park Amphitheater on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Ijams Nature Center’s monthly Bird-About field trip is Saturday at Seven Islands State Birding Park. Participants will be learning about how habitat types affect bird populations. The program costs $10. It begins at 8:30 a.m. at the gravel parking lot at Seven Islands State Birding Park.

Learn about the history of Gibbs Drive in Fountain City as Trotter Montgomery Real Estate and Knox Heritage take you on their Local Lore History Hike. The walk begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday at 2815 Gibbs Drive.

Knox County’s Second Saturday Concert Series begins this weekend with bands performing at The Cove and New Harvest Park. Music at both locations begins at 6 p.m. Don’t forget to bring a blanket or lawn chair.

Sunday, June 9, 2019

The Knoxville Museum of Art is hosting its monthly Second Sunday Art Activity on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free.

The third Annual Cheers to Clean Water Celebration is Sunday along the South Knoxville waterfront. Participants are encouraged to bring a kayak, canoe, or paddleboard to take part in a 4K or 8K race. Proceeds benefit the Water Quality Forum.

Downtown Grill & Brewery is hosting its first murder mystery event on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Guests will become part of the action in this interactive tale of sand, sun, lies, and murder. The event is called ‘Lei’d to Rest.’ Tickets cost $35 and include one beer. You must sign up in advance.

Downward Dog with some pros at a puppy yoga class at Smokies Stadium. Sit Means Sit Dog Training will bring several adorable furry four-legged friends to run around as you stretch between 12:45 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. on Sunday before the Tennessee Smokies take on the Chattanooga Lookouts. Your $15 ticket includes admission to the yoga class, baseball game admission, $5 stadium cash and a dog bandana.

Remote Area Medical Center will hold its 16th annual Salute To Service event on Sunday at 3 p.m. inside RAM’s hangar at the Downtown Island Airport in Knoxville. The event observes the 75th anniversary of D-Day with demonstrations from all branches of the military.