The event will go until 6:00 p.m. In addition to activities, there are also food vendors and performances scheduled throughout the day.

Knoxville's Largest Kids' Party is bringing the fun to World's Fair Park on Saturday.

The event features a variety of activities for kids of all ages, including face painting, a petting zoo, a foam play area, a gymnastics course and kids' cooking demonstrations.

Gates opened at 10:00 a.m. and the party will go until 6:00 p.m. on the performance lawn.