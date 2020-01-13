Knoxville will honor and celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a week of events commemorating his life and legacy.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Interfaith Prayer Service: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Traditionally, the week kicks off with an interfaith prayer service to bring people from all faiths together in worship. The service will take place on Wednesday at Community Evangelistic Church.

Thursday, Jan. 16

Leadership Educational Symposium: 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

The symposium at the Rothchild Catering and Conference Center will provide a forum for dialogue about social justice issues. The activities will include panel, group and roundtable discussions.

Annual MLK Leadership Awards Luncheon: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

The luncheon and awards ceremony will honor people who have made a difference in the Knoxville community will start after the Leadership Education Symposium, also at the Rothchild Catering and Conference Center.

Judge Pamela Alexander will serve as the keynote speaker for the luncheon.

This is a ticketed event, and you can buy tickets online or over the phone in advance. A limited number of tickets will be also available at the door.

Friday, Jan. 17

Community Forum- Oak Ridge Environmental Peace Alliance: 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Commission partners annually with the Oak Ridge Environmental Peace Alliance to host a community forum filled with fellowship, conversation and music. This is the 11th year for this event.

It will be held at Beck Cultural Exchange Center. Refreshments start at 6:30 p.m., and the forum will start at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18

Youth Symposium: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The MLK Commission Youth Symposium team and the Knoxville Chapter of Jack & Jill of America will provide a day of youth development and leadership training at Austin-East High School. The day will be packed with free food, entertainment and more.

There will be an oratorical contest along with breakout sessions for middle and high school students. You must register online to participate.

Teacher In-service Training: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Teachers and other professionals can attend a special training session at the Sarah Simpson Professional Center. They will discuss strategies educators can use to close the achievement gap in addition to how to deal with a diverse student body.

Registration is required. Knox County teachers will receive five credit hours of in-service training credit.

YWCA Race Against Racism: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

This 5K run/1 mile walk along Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue is a chance for Knoxville to celebrate diversity while working to create peace, justice and equality for all people.

The race will meet at the YWCA's Phyllis Wheatley Center. It will happen rain, snow or shine.

Sunday, Jan. 19

Night with the Arts Tribute: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

The tribute will feature the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra and the Carpetbag Theatre. Singers, actors, dancers, poets and the MLK Holiday Choir will perform at the Tennessee Theatre.

The event is free and open to the public.

Monday, Jan. 20

MLK Prayer Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

The Green McAdoo Cultural Center is hosting a prayer breakfast at the Green McAdoo Recreation center. The free event will begin with breakfast at 8:30 a.m., and the prayer service will start at 9 a.m.

Memorial March Parade: 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Line-up for the parade begins at 8:30 a.m. The parade will start at the Midway entrance to Chilhowee Park on North Beaman Street and end at Overcoming Believers Church on Harriet Tubman Street.

Onsite registration will be available on the day of the parade at Andrews Electric Services if you missed out on online registration.

Memorial Tribute Service: 11:45 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The tribute service will be held at the Overcoming Believers Church after the parade. There will be a presentation of community awards, and the celebration choir will sing. Civil rights icon Reverend Dr. Harold Middlebrook will serve as the keynote speaker for the service.

