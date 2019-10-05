KNOXVILLE, Tenn. —

Friday, May 10, 2019

It’s a British invasion! Owners of British cars from around the country will gather at the Talley Ho Inn this weekend for the annual British Car Show. There will be events Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with the bulk of the excitement happening on Saturday.

Take part in a sticker scavenger hunt in Sevier County May 8 through May 17. Kids will need a copy of “The case of the Vanishing Valise” by Elyse Bruce and then they will visit local businesses to collect stamps and stickers to win prizes. For more info, visit the Missy Barrett Facebook page.

Sevierville’s Smallmouth King Bass Tournament is Friday through Sunday along the Little Pigeon River. This is the first year for the event.

Flying Anvil Theatre is performing a romantic play called ‘Mary’s Wedding’ that runs from May 10 to May 19.

Aspiring actors and actresses at the Knoxville Children’s Theatre are performing ‘Little Women’ April 26 through May 12. Tickets start at $10.

The Clarence Brown Theatre’s last show of the season is ‘The Madwoman of Chaillot.’ The French play runs April 24 through May 12.

The porch is a stage for the Shakespeare on the Hill event at the Mabry-Hazen House. Actors from Seventythirty Creatives will be performing Romeo and Juliet. Tickets are $15. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Knoxville Fashion Week wraps up with two shows on Friday and Saturday. On Friday at 6 p.m., the Jackson Terminal will host a ‘Retail, Ready to Wear, Menswear, and Swim’ fashion show. Saturday is fashion week’s grand finale with runway shows starting at noon and going until 8 p.m.

Battle of the Bands is Friday at 6 p.m. at The Mill & Mine. The competition is hosted by the Alliance for Creative Excellence and begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are $13 to $17, and the event is open to all ages.

Run with the Lions and Walk with the Lamb is a 5K and one-mile fun walk where participants come decked out in their best glow attire. There will be a live DJ, glow in the dark paint booths, photo stations, and more. The run begins on Friday at 8:15 p.m. at 202 Smothers Road in Seymour.

The Tennessee Strawberry Festival comes to an end this weekend. This is the 72nd year for the event in Dayton, Tennessee, and there are festivities on Friday and Saturday.

The 2019 Concerts in the Park series at Fountain City Park begins Friday at 5 p.m. Southern Steel Band will be performing, and there will be food trucks, and shopping from local vendors.

Saturday, May 11, 2019

“Sweets and Beats” is a dessert and musical festival at The Island in Pigeon Forge. It lasts from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Head to Beardsley Community Farm for an hour of relaxing yoga on Saturday at 8 a.m. There is a suggested donation of $5.

The Tennessee Smokies hosts the Birmingham Barons for five home games in a row beginning Saturday. Saturday’s game honors Breast Cancer survivors, and Sunday’s game is all about mom.

Vestival, the annual arts and music festival in South Knoxville, is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be live music, art, food, and more on the grounds of the Candoro Marble Company.

Bring your dog to Seven Islands State Birding Park on Saturday for a “bark-ranger” guided hike at 9:30 a.m. Dogs must have current vaccinations and walk on a leash.

The Mother’s Day Rock n’ Roll Car Show is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the historic Ramsey House. Tickets range from $20 to $25.

Studio Arts for Dancers presents their annual spring concert at 1 p .m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Tennessee Theatre. Tickets range from $15 to $22.

The Bob Watt Youth Fishing Rodeo is Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Anchor Park. It’s free for kids 12 and under to participate.

The Market Square Farmers’ Market is open for the season. Shop for fresh fruits, vegetables, meats, and crafts from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ijams Nature Center hosts its weekly Creature Feature on Saturday at 10 a.m. It’s always a surprise to see what animal ambassador shows up.

Race around the bases at Smokies Stadium on Saturday at 8 a.m. for the annual Smokies Trot 5K.

Fido Fest is an event perfect for your four-legged friends. The festival includes a wide array of dog-related activities including a pet caricature artist, puppy splash zone, pet photo booth and more. Fido Fest is at the Pinnacle at Turkey Creek from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Run through the trails at Baker Creek Preserve during the Baker Creek Blitzin’ the Blackness and Kids Twilight Trail Mile event on Saturday at 9 p.m.

The Cattywampus Puppet Council presents its annual giant puppet parade on Saturday at noon. The parade will line up at 11 a.m. at Dr. Walter Hardy Park and there will be a block party from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Chestnut Street. This year’s parade theme is “I See You.”

The Mountain Laurel 5K is Saturday at 8 a.m. at Frozen Head State Park in Wartburg, TN. Cash prizes are up for grabs to the top three finishers in each category.

The Mudder’s Day Madness 5K is Saturday at 10 a.m. in Maryville. The course will feature 19 different obstacle courses, rolling trails, and messy fun.

Soak in the beauty of the historic Blount Mansion on Saturday morning as author Staci Catron gives a presentation about her new book, ‘Seeking Eden: A collection of Georgia’s Historic Gardens.’ The presentation will be followed by a box lunch and a tour of the mansion. The event lasts from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $25.

Help clean up your community by participating in the Elkmont Trash Run on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Runners will meet at the North Knoxville Brewery and earn a raffle ticket for each bag of trash they pick up.

For this month’s ‘Bird About’ event at Ijams Nature Center, participants will explore the Forks of the River Wildlife Management Area. The fee for this program is $10, and it stars at 8:30 a.m.

The Oak Ridge Playhouse is performing the southern classic, ‘Steel Magnolias’ May 10 – May 19. Tickets range from $18 to $24.

The Strawberry Festival Canine Carnival at the Morristown Dog Park begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday. For $3, you can bring your pup dressed up in his or her best costume for a costume contest.

“Cops and Kids” is hosting its 2nd annual Bluegrass Concert and Festival at East High School in Morristown on Saturday at 4 p.m. Tickets are $15.’

The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra’s pop series comes to an end with Tony and Grammy Award winner Leslie Odom Jr who will be performing a program of jazz standards and Broadway hits. The concert begins at 8 p.m. at the Civic Auditorium.

The Sevier County Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its first-ever ‘Fire in the Hole’ cornhole tournament at Sevier Distilling. The fun begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Sunday, May 12, 2019

Sit back and listen to live bluegrass music at the Lenoir Museum at Norris Dam State Park every Sunday afternoon from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Bluegrass Jam runs April 7 through October 27.

The Knoxville Museum of Art hosts its monthly ‘Second Sunday Art Activity Day’ from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Children will do a hands-on art activity taught by a certified art teacher.

Celebrate Mother’s Day at Zoo Knoxville. All moms will receive free admission all day on Sunday.

Several Tennessee State Parks are offering Mother’s Day buffets on Sunday. The Homestead Harvest Restaurant will be serving homestyle favorites at Cumberland Mountain State Park in Crossville.