10 About Town: Narramore Farms celebrates summer with strawberry festival

KINGSTON, Tenn. — Things are starting to feel like summer at Narramore Farms in Kingston. They are hosting their Strawberry Festival on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The festival features fresh strawberries, of course, and other treats like strawberry bread, chocolate-covered strawberries on a stick and funnel cakes with strawberry topping.

The festival also features a variety of local vendors and live music.

"I just want to thank the community for all the support that you guys continue to give us and our farm. We are forever grateful for everyone who chooses to come to our farm to make memories with their family and to support every event that we have," PJ Narramore, one of the owners, said

Narramore said they prepared hundreds of gallons of strawberries to get ready for the festival.