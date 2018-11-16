Knoxville —

Friday, November 16

Visitors in Gatlinburg can soak in the Christmas spirit by taking the trolley through town to see the beautiful light displays. The Gatlinburg Trolley Ride of Lights runs November 7 through January 26. Admission is $5.

Starting November 9, the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center is featuring a model train exhibit that will be on display every weekend until January 6. The display will feature a miniature Townsend landscape and a winter wonderland. Tickets start at $4.

Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland is set up at Smokies Stadium through the holidays. Drive your car through a Christmas lights display that’s synced to the radio in your car. The light display opens every night at 6 p.m.

Experience Ijams Nature Center after dark during the park’s Sky Stories Nature at Night event on Friday at 6 p.m. At this month’s event, guests will gather around the campfire to learn about constellations. Tickets are $8.

The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra is performing at the Tennessee Theatre on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The concert celebrates the friendship of German composers Robert Schumann, Clara Schumann, Johannes Brahms, Felix Mendelssohn, and Fanny Mendelssohn. Tickets start at $15.

The Clarence Brown Theatre is performing ‘The Santaland Diaries’ November 14 through December 9. This performance “for mature elves only,” is about an elf named Crumpet who experiences some less-than-merry Christmas adventures like being Santa’s helper during the Macy’s Christmas shopping rush.

Climb aboard a World War II aircraft and meet living WWII veterans who worked onboard aircraft like the B-17 Flying Fortress at Morristown Regional Airport this weekend. Flight experiences and ground tours are available.

Race through Dollywood’s colorful light displays during the Light The Way 5K on Friday at 11:18 p.m. The certified race will be chip timed. Registration ends an hour before the race begins.

Saturday, November 17

The University of Tennessee hosts Missouri at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. The football game will be broadcasted on CBS at 3:30 p.m.

Lace up your running shoes for the Secret City Half Marathon and 5K on Saturday. The race course runs along Melton Lake and down tree-lined roads. The race begins at 9 a.m.

Bike with a park ranger on Saturday along the Melton Lake Greenway. The program will begin at 10 a.m. at Elza Gate Park, and the ride rangers will stop along the route to discuss Oak Ridge’s history.

Celebrate the holidays with live music, kids’ crafts, Santa, and more at the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center’s Holiday Homecoming on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kids can also get a chance to make old-fashioned tree ornaments. The event is free.

As part of the Knoxville Track Club’s youth series, kids can participate in the Pre Turkey Burn fun run on Saturday at 9:30 am in Sequoyah Hills. Registration costs $10.

Ijams Nature Center is hosting its monthly Citizen Science event on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. This month’s event is called BioBlitz. Guests will join Ijams naturalists as they explore the park to document species that surface when the seasons change.

The Turkey Tyke mini-tri is Saturday at Frank Lorino Park in Morristown. Kids will ride their bikes a lap, hopscotch down the turkey trail, then fill buckets of water to move a turkey. The event begins at 10 a.m.

The Market Square Farmer’s Market is having its last sale of the season. Head downtown on Saturday to shop for local produce, crafts, and flowers between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Sunday, November 18

The Central Depot is starting a weekly Sunday game night called Shots & Ladders. They’ll provide the board games, or you can bring your own. There will be drink specials from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Turkey Trot for Education 5K and one-mile fun run is Sunday in Maryville. The race raises money for the Blount County Education Foundation that delivers tools to help students and teachers in the county. The race begins at 8 a.m.

Browse through several local vendors at the Retropolitan Craft Fair on Sunday at The Mill & Mine. The craft fair is free to attend and runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Actors at The Flying Anvil theatre are performing ‘The Great American Trailer Park Christmas’ November 18 through December 22. Tickets to this off-beat holiday comedy about a trailer park in Florida start at $16.

The Knoxville Handel Society is performing at Sacred Heart Cathedral for an evening of American Spirituals on Sunday. Tickets are $20 for adults. Students in k-12 grades can watch the concert for free. Performances are at 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

