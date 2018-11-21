LIVE
10 About Town: November 23 - 25, 2018
10 About Town: November 23 - 25, 2018
Published: 1:54 PM EST November 21, 2018
Updated: 3:57 PM EST November 21, 2018
CHAPTER 1
Friday, November 23
CHAPTER 2
Saturday, November 24
CHAPTER 3
Sunday, November 25
Chapter 1

Friday, November 23

Visitors in Gatlinburg can soak in the Christmas spirit by taking the trolley through town to see the beautiful light displays. The Gatlinburg Trolley Ride of Lights runs November 7 through January 26. Admission is $5.

Starting November 9, the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center is featuring a model train exhibit that will be on display every weekend until January 6. The display will feature a miniature Townsend landscape and a winter wonderland. Tickets start at $4.

Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland is set up at Smokies Stadium through the holidays. Drive your car through a Christmas lights display that’s synced to the radio in your car. The light display opens every night at 6 p.m.

Actors at The Flying Anvil theatre are performing ‘The Great American Trailer Park Christmas’ November 18 through December 22. Tickets to this off-beat holiday comedy about a trailer park in Florida start at $16.

The Gobble Wobble Hike at Norris Dam State Park is Friday at 3 p.m. The one-mile hike around Norris Lake takes roughly an hour to complete. There are several other ranger-led hikes at area state parks on Friday.

The Knoxville Ice Bears take on the Fayetteville Marksmen on Friday at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. It’s Harry Potter Night, so costumes are encouraged. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m.

Fantasy of Trees is going on all weekend long at the Knoxville Convention Center. Experience thousands of twinkling lights, elaborate gingerbread displays, and more. The event benefits East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. Tickets start at $4.

Stroll through rows of elaborately decorated trees at the Festival of Trees at the WL Mills Conference Center in Gatlinburg. Admission is free, and there will be live entertainment, visits with Santa Claus, and plenty of ornate holiday decorations for purchase. The festival runs through Sunday.

Hitch a ride on the ‘Christmas Lantern Express.’ Three Rivers Rambler is decked out for the holidays with holiday treats, story time, and decorations. The two-hour rides begin November 23 and continue every weekend through December 23. Tickets start at $7.50.

Holidays on Ice is open for the winter season. The outdoor skating rink is set up in the middle of Market Square through January 6, except in cases of inclement weather. You can purchase season passes or individual tickets that start at $8.

Watch the lighting of the Knoxville Christmas Tree in Krutch Park in downtown Knoxville on Friday. The Regal Celebration of Lights includes marshmallow roasting, train rides, visits with Santa, and plenty of kids’ activities. The tree ceremony begins at 6 p.m.

The River & Rail Theatre Company is performing ‘The Unusual Tale of Mary and Joseph’s Baby’ November 21 through December 23. Tickets to this musical comedy start at $19.

The Clarence Brown Theatre is performing ‘The Santaland Diaries’ November 14 through December 9. This performance “for mature elves only,” is about an elf named Crumpet who experiences some less-than-merry Christmas adventures like being Santa’s helper during the Macy’s Christmas shopping rush.

Actors at Theatre Knoxville have decided to take a turn from their traditional Christmas productions and perform every Christmas Story ever told. The compilation production will fly through Christmas carols, tales, and traditions. Tickets start at $15. The play runs November 23 through December 9.

The Oak Ridge Playhouse is performing ‘Peter Pan’ November 23 through December 9. Tickets start at $20.

Chapter 2

Saturday, November 24

National Small Business Saturday is November 24. Check your favorite local stores around town for special deals.

Ijams Nature Center hosts a free Creature Feature on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. and again at 1 p.m. Visitors will learn about one of the center’s animal ambassadors. Each week it’s a surprise.

Learn about winter birding at Ijams Nature Center’s Birding 101 workshop on Saturday at 9 a.m. You’ll learn how to use binoculars like the pros to spot rare birds. Tickets are $8.

The City of Kingston is hosting its second annual Christmas Tree lighting event on Saturday at the community center at 201 Patton Ferry Road. The event begins at 5 p.m. with an elf chase for the kids and a tacky sweater concert.

A Christmas Story, The Musical is coming to the Tennessee Theatre this weekend. Shows are Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $34.

Chapter 3

Sunday, November 25

The Central Depot is starting a weekly Sunday game night called Shots & Ladders. They’ll provide the board games, or you can bring your own. There will be drink specials from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Keyboards at Christmas is a great way to kick of the holiday season. You’ll hear classic Christmas songs. You will also enjoy InsideOut Quartet singing your favorites and a large children’s choir.

The Knoxville Symphony Chamber Orchestra will perform ‘A Classical Christmas’ at the Bijou Theatre on Sunday. The concert starts at 2:30 p.m.

Keep your eyes peeled for Santa’s elves. The City of Knoxville is once again hosting its Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt. Kids can pick up a North Pole pass and collect stamps and prizes at participating businesses around town. The elves will be hiding out in Knoxville until January 6.

