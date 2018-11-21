10 About Town: November 23 - 25, 2018

Visitors in Gatlinburg can soak in the Christmas spirit by taking the trolley through town to see the beautiful light displays. The Gatlinburg Trolley Ride of Lights runs November 7 through January 26. Admission is $5.

Starting November 9, the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center is featuring a model train exhibit that will be on display every weekend until January 6. The display will feature a miniature Townsend landscape and a winter wonderland. Tickets start at $4.

Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland is set up at Smokies Stadium through the holidays. Drive your car through a Christmas lights display that’s synced to the radio in your car. The light display opens every night at 6 p.m.

Actors at The Flying Anvil theatre are performing ‘The Great American Trailer Park Christmas’ November 18 through December 22. Tickets to this off-beat holiday comedy about a trailer park in Florida start at $16.

The Gobble Wobble Hike at Norris Dam State Park is Friday at 3 p.m. The one-mile hike around Norris Lake takes roughly an hour to complete. There are several other ranger-led hikes at area state parks on Friday.

Sign up for Take 10, the WBIR lunchtime newsletter Sign up for the daily Take 10 Newsletter Something went wrong. Get the news you need to know, plus weather and something to make you smile, every weekday in your inbox! Thank you for signing up for the Take 10 Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The Knoxville Ice Bears take on the Fayetteville Marksmen on Friday at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. It’s Harry Potter Night, so costumes are encouraged. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m.

Fantasy of Trees is going on all weekend long at the Knoxville Convention Center. Experience thousands of twinkling lights, elaborate gingerbread displays, and more. The event benefits East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. Tickets start at $4.

Stroll through rows of elaborately decorated trees at the Festival of Trees at the WL Mills Conference Center in Gatlinburg. Admission is free, and there will be live entertainment, visits with Santa Claus, and plenty of ornate holiday decorations for purchase. The festival runs through Sunday.

Hitch a ride on the ‘Christmas Lantern Express.’ Three Rivers Rambler is decked out for the holidays with holiday treats, story time, and decorations. The two-hour rides begin November 23 and continue every weekend through December 23. Tickets start at $7.50.

Holidays on Ice is open for the winter season. The outdoor skating rink is set up in the middle of Market Square through January 6, except in cases of inclement weather. You can purchase season passes or individual tickets that start at $8.

Watch the lighting of the Knoxville Christmas Tree in Krutch Park in downtown Knoxville on Friday. The Regal Celebration of Lights includes marshmallow roasting, train rides, visits with Santa, and plenty of kids’ activities. The tree ceremony begins at 6 p.m.

The River & Rail Theatre Company is performing ‘The Unusual Tale of Mary and Joseph’s Baby’ November 21 through December 23. Tickets to this musical comedy start at $19.

The Clarence Brown Theatre is performing ‘The Santaland Diaries’ November 14 through December 9. This performance “for mature elves only,” is about an elf named Crumpet who experiences some less-than-merry Christmas adventures like being Santa’s helper during the Macy’s Christmas shopping rush.

Actors at Theatre Knoxville have decided to take a turn from their traditional Christmas productions and perform every Christmas Story ever told. The compilation production will fly through Christmas carols, tales, and traditions. Tickets start at $15. The play runs November 23 through December 9.

The Oak Ridge Playhouse is performing ‘Peter Pan’ November 23 through December 9. Tickets start at $20.