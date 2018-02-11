LIVE
10 About Town: November 2nd through 4th
Author: Emily Devoe
Published: 12:02 PM EDT November 2, 2018
Updated: 1:45 PM EST November 5, 2018
Chapter 1

Friday, November 2

It's the first Friday of the month, so that means there will be several art shows, vendors and demonstrations around town.

Get a jump start on holiday shopping at the Christmas Market in downtown Clinton on Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shops will showcase their best holiday gifts.

The Townsend Grains and Grits Festival celebrates the southern gourmet grub and spirits. There be live music and vendors set up at the Townsend Visitor Center from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday.

The Knoxville Ice Bears take on the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Friday at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. It’s local brew night, so breweries will be set up before the puck drops at 7:30 p.m.

Young actors at the Knoxville Children’s Theatre are performing a special children’s adaption of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth.” The Shakespearean tragedy runs October 27 through November 11 at the theater on Churchwell Avenue.

The Knoxville Choral Society opens its season with a Handel Masterworks Concert at Central Baptist Church in Bearden. Tickets start at $10, and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m. on Friday evening.

The Outpost is a pop-up music venue in Happy Holler that will only be open through March 2019. Be one of the first to check out their concerts this weekend ahead of next week’s official grand opening.

The principal cellist of the Cleveland Orchestra is performing two concerts with the Oak Ridge Symphony Orchestra this weekend; Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church and Sunday at 3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge. Adult tickets are $25.

All weekend long, dogs will be competing in the Great Smoky Mountain Weekend Dog Show at Chilhowee Park. For more information, visit http://www.tvkc.org/ .

Chapter 2

Saturday, November 3

The Oak Ridge Fall Classic 5K is Saturday at 9 a.m. The race begins in Jackson Square. Registration costs $25.

It’s Homecoming week at the University of Tennessee. Watch the Vols take on the Charlette 49ers at Neyland Stadium at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The Cedar Bluff Branch Library is hosting a used books sale on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Ocoee Grape Escape is Saturday at 3 p.m. at Savannah Oaks Winery in Delano, Tennessee. There will be crafts, wine-making demonstrations and tastings, a grape stomp, and live music.

Take a tour of the historic Tennessee Theatre on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The venue will be open for you to explore and there will be special giveaways and a scavenger hunt as part of the theater’s 90th-anniversary celebration.

The Appalachian Mountain Bike Club is hosting its annual Fall Fest on Saturday and Sunday at Baker Creek Preserve. There will be bike rides, raffles, and demonstrations. The beer gardens open at noon on Saturday, and there will be local restaurants providing food throughout the weekend.

The Southern Sweet Tea & Junkin’ Fair is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Chilhowee Park. Shop for the best junk, home décor items, and more.

The Christmas Place will host a special tree lighting celebration on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Pigeon Forge for the 24-foot tall Salvation Army Angel Tree.

Smoky Mountain Presbyterian Church in Maryville is auctioning Christmas stockings made by a local artist to raise money for Operation Christmas Child. The event starts at 5 p.m.

The City of Athens is hosting a mother-son dance on Saturday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at McMinn County High School. Tickets to the dance are $10 per person, and there will be a professional photographer available for pictures.

Chapter 3

Sunday, November 4

Windrock Park’s annual 5K and 10K trail run will take athletes through the challenging and winding trails throughout the park on Sunday. The Bigfoot Blast run raises money for the Boys & Girls Club.

Ijams Nature Center is the backdrop for three races on Sunday afternoon. The Starry Night fun run, 8.5K, and 5K races take runners through the scenic trails at the nature center to raise money for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation and East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

Kick off November with the 11th annual Man Run to raise money for prostate cancer and men’s health research. The race takes place on the University of Tennessee Medical Center’s campus at the Cancer Institute at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

On the first Saturday of each month, Ijams Nature Center hosts a free guided trail walk. The walk leaves from the Visitor Center after the 10 a.m. Creature Feature and is guided by a Naturalist who can answer all your questions about what you encounter on the hike. The event is free, but a $5 donation is encouraged.

Celebrate Knoxville friends and families with Down Syndrome at the annual Buddy Walk on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in World’s Fair Park. Registration is $10 and includes a t-shirt.

Experience what movies were like when the Tennessee Theatre first opened 90 years ago. On Sunday at 3 p.m., Freddie Brabson will play the Mighty Wurlitzer organ to accompany the silent classic, “Cameraman.” Tickets to the film range from $10 to $12.

Cheer on the Lady Vols volleyball team as they host Texas A&M on Sunday at Thompson-Boling Arena. The game starts at 5 p.m.

Young-Williams Animal Center is hosting a Furry Fall Festival on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at the shelter. There will be live music, food trucks, rabies vaccinations, and pet microchipping.

Race through Cades Cove during the 10 mile or 5K Cades Cove Loop Lope on Sunday morning. Race registration is $75.

