10 About Town: November 2nd through 4th

It's the first Friday of the month, so that means there will be several art shows, vendors and demonstrations around town.

Get a jump start on holiday shopping at the Christmas Market in downtown Clinton on Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shops will showcase their best holiday gifts.

The Townsend Grains and Grits Festival celebrates the southern gourmet grub and spirits. There be live music and vendors set up at the Townsend Visitor Center from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday.

The Knoxville Ice Bears take on the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Friday at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. It’s local brew night, so breweries will be set up before the puck drops at 7:30 p.m.

Young actors at the Knoxville Children’s Theatre are performing a special children’s adaption of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth.” The Shakespearean tragedy runs October 27 through November 11 at the theater on Churchwell Avenue.

The Knoxville Choral Society opens its season with a Handel Masterworks Concert at Central Baptist Church in Bearden. Tickets start at $10, and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m. on Friday evening.

The Outpost is a pop-up music venue in Happy Holler that will only be open through March 2019. Be one of the first to check out their concerts this weekend ahead of next week’s official grand opening.

The principal cellist of the Cleveland Orchestra is performing two concerts with the Oak Ridge Symphony Orchestra this weekend; Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church and Sunday at 3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge. Adult tickets are $25.

All weekend long, dogs will be competing in the Great Smoky Mountain Weekend Dog Show at Chilhowee Park. For more information, visit http://www.tvkc.org/ .