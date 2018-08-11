10 About Town: November 8 - November 11, 2018

The Lady Volunteers basketball team plays Presbyterian on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Thompson-Boling Arena.
The Appalachian Arts Craft Center is hosting a chili supper on Sunday from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. There’ll be traditional music and a silent auction. Meal tickets start at $10.
Gatlinburg’s Veterans Day Celebration is Sunday at 11 a.m. at the plaza at Anakeesta. There will be patriotic music and tributes to America’s veterans.
There will be a Veterans Day parade in Morristown on Sunday at 2 p.m. The parade will start at the Elks Lodge on East Main street and continue through downtown.
Every second Sunday of the Month, the Knoxville Museum of Art hosts a free art activity day for children in grades kindergarten through sixth. The free event is happening from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Every week, Blue Slip Winery hosts Sangria Sunday at 1 p.m. Guests can enjoy a glass of sangria or a mimosa after an hour of yoga. The fee is $5.
In honor of Veterans Day, Sergeant York’s Historic State Park in Fentress County is hosting a Sunday program at 11 a.m. central time. There will be speakers, live music, and a 21-gun salute.
The popular play, ‘Coming Home,’ will be performed on Sunday at 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Maryville. Admission is free, and donations will be accepted after the show for Vet 2 Vet; an organization that benefits local veterans.
The Central Depot is starting a weekly Sunday game night called Shots & Ladders. They’ll provide the board games, or you can bring your own. There will be drink specials from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
