10 About Town: November 8 - November 11, 2018
Photo: WBIR
Author: Emily Devoe
Published: 10:52 AM EST November 8, 2018
Updated: 4:04 PM EST November 8, 2018
Thursday, November 8

Visitors in Gatlinburg can soak in the Christmas spirit by taking the trolley through town to see the beautiful light displays. The Gatlinburg Trolley Ride of Lights runs November 7 through January 26. Admission is $5.

The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra’s Concertmaster Series continues Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Knoxville Museum of Art. Series subscriptions are $51, or you can purchase single concert tickets at $25 apiece.

Friday, November 9

The city of Knoxville will celebrate U.S. military veterans during the city’s annual Veterans Day parade on Friday. The parade will start at 11 a.m. at the Knoxville Coliseum and head down Gay street. You can watch it on WBIR and on WBIR.com. MORE: Annual Veterans Day Parade will honor local heroes

Enjoy Fall Heritage Days at the Museum of Appalachia on Friday and Saturday. Families can learn the art of rag doll making, play old-fashioned games, and other activities.

Starting November 9, the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center is featuring a model train exhibit that will be on display every weekend until January 6. The display will feature a miniature Townsend landscape and a winter wonderland. Tickets start at $4.

The Knoxville Ice Bears host Macon Mayhem on Friday at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m.

The 2018 Christmas Fair is Friday through Sunday at Knoxville Expo Center. There will be several vendors set up, so you can do your holiday shopping early.

The University of Tennessee Opera is performing Mozart’s The Secret Gardener Friday through Sunday at the Bijou Theatre. This comedic opera is about love and secret identities. Tickets start at $5.

The University of Tennessee men’s basketball team hosts Louisiana on Friday at 7 p.m. at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tickets start at $10, and there is a clear bag policy.

Young actors at the Knoxville Children’s Theatre are performing a special children’s adaption of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth.” The Shakespearean tragedy runs October 27 through November 11 at the theater on Churchwell Avenue.

Saturday, November 10

The University of Tennessee Vols takes on Kentucky at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. The game starts at 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on the SEC Network.

The 12th annual Anderson County Veterans Day parade is Saturday morning in Clinton. The parade starts at 10 a.m. near the Clinton Community Center.

The United Veterans of Blount County is hosting a Veterans Day program on Saturday at Rio Revolution in Maryville. The event is scheduled to last from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Norris Ultra Dam Hard Trail Race is Saturday at 7 a.m. Runners can choose to compete in either the 25K or 50k route that winds through the challenging trails at Norris Dam State Park and Norris Municipal Watershed.

Ijams Nature Center is hosting its Birds-n-Bagels program on Saturday at 10 a.m. Guests will learn about winter hummingbirds while enjoying a morning snack. The fee is $10 per person. Also, at 10 a.m. is Ijams’ Bug Safari at Mayor Bob Leonard Park. Guests will discover how many insects live in the Urban Wilderness. The fee for this program is $4 per person or $10 for families and is located at 301 Watt Road in Farragut.

Drag Queen Storytime is coming to Union Avenue Books on Saturday at 2 p.m. This family-friendly story time celebrates LGBTQ families and feature Drag Queen storytellers who will read children’s books.

Do your Christmas shopping in the Old City for Shop Small Saturday on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jackson Avenue will be transformed into an outdoor market featuring local crafters and artists.

Sunday, November 11

The Lady Volunteers basketball team plays Presbyterian on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Appalachian Arts Craft Center is hosting a chili supper on Sunday from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. There’ll be traditional music and a silent auction. Meal tickets start at $10.

Gatlinburg’s Veterans Day Celebration is Sunday at 11 a.m. at the plaza at Anakeesta. There will be patriotic music and tributes to America’s veterans.

There will be a Veterans Day parade in Morristown on Sunday at 2 p.m. The parade will start at the Elks Lodge on East Main street and continue through downtown.

Every second Sunday of the Month, the Knoxville Museum of Art hosts a free art activity day for children in grades kindergarten through sixth. The free event is happening from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Every week, Blue Slip Winery hosts Sangria Sunday at 1 p.m. Guests can enjoy a glass of sangria or a mimosa after an hour of yoga. The fee is $5.

In honor of Veterans Day, Sergeant York’s Historic State Park in Fentress County is hosting a Sunday program at 11 a.m. central time. There will be speakers, live music, and a 21-gun salute.

The popular play, ‘Coming Home,’ will be performed on Sunday at 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Maryville. Admission is free, and donations will be accepted after the show for Vet 2 Vet; an organization that benefits local veterans.

The Central Depot is starting a weekly Sunday game night called Shots & Ladders. They’ll provide the board games, or you can bring your own. There will be drink specials from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

