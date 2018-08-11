10 About Town: November 8 - November 11, 2018

The city of Knoxville will celebrate U.S. military veterans during the city’s annual Veterans Day parade on Friday. The parade will start at 11 a.m. at the Knoxville Coliseum and head down Gay street. You can watch it on WBIR and on WBIR.com. MORE: Annual Veterans Day Parade will honor local heroes

Enjoy Fall Heritage Days at the Museum of Appalachia on Friday and Saturday. Families can learn the art of rag doll making, play old-fashioned games, and other activities.

Starting November 9, the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center is featuring a model train exhibit that will be on display every weekend until January 6. The display will feature a miniature Townsend landscape and a winter wonderland. Tickets start at $4.

The Knoxville Ice Bears host Macon Mayhem on Friday at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m.

The 2018 Christmas Fair is Friday through Sunday at Knoxville Expo Center. There will be several vendors set up, so you can do your holiday shopping early.

The University of Tennessee Opera is performing Mozart’s The Secret Gardener Friday through Sunday at the Bijou Theatre. This comedic opera is about love and secret identities. Tickets start at $5.

The University of Tennessee men’s basketball team hosts Louisiana on Friday at 7 p.m. at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tickets start at $10, and there is a clear bag policy.

Young actors at the Knoxville Children’s Theatre are performing a special children’s adaption of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth.” The Shakespearean tragedy runs October 27 through November 11 at the theater on Churchwell Avenue.