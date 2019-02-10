KNOXVILLE, Tenn. —

Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019

The Duck Duck Goose Children’s Consignment Show is visiting the Knoxville Expo Center through Sunday. The shopping begins at 10 a.m. each day.

Actors at the Clarence Brown Theatre are performing "People Where They Are" Oct. 2 through Oct. 20. The play, which is inspired by true events, dramatizes the famous Highlander Center's expansion into the Civil Rights movement.

Friday, October 4, 2019

It’s the first Friday of October, so check out local restaurants, breweries and art galleries in downtown Knoxville for First Friday ArtWalk. Pianist Holly Moyer will be performing at Knoxville Soap Candle and Gifts as part of the festivities.

Frightmare Manor is open for the season. The haunted house is located in Morristown. General Admission tickets cost $28.

Bring your blanket and lawn chair to Market Square on Friday night for a free showing of ‘Toy Story.’ The movie is part of Knox County Public Library’s free Movies on Market Square series.

Actors and actresses at Knoxville Children’s Theatre are performing ‘Charlotte’s Web’ Sept. 13 through Oct. 6 at their theater in North Knoxville. Tickets are $10 for kids and $12 for adults.

Norris Dam State Park’s annual Pickin’ in the Park Concert is Friday at 5:30 p.m. Kick back and listen to live bluegrass music while eating BBQ and shopping local vendors. The event is located at the historic amphitheater on the east side of Norris Dam State Park.

Learn about animal and plant life in the Smokies during the Salamander Ball at Zoo Knoxville. Guests are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Smokies critter and enjoy hors d’eourves and local beer while learning about the Smoky Mountains. The event is Friday at Zoo Knoxville. Tickets are $75.

Every Friday and Saturday evening in October, costumed storytellers, cloggers and musical ensembles will perform along the Gatlinburg Parkway. It’s free to watch the performances.

Nothing says it’s almost Halloween like "Hocus Pocus." You can watch the Disney movie inside Cherokee Caverns on Friday and Saturday. There are several showtimes. Tickets are $10.

The Appalachian Arts Craft Center hosts its annual Fall Porch Sale beginning Friday and running through Oct. 18.

For the fifth year in a row, First Baptist Church of Sevierville is hosting a free corn maze. The maze opens at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and 4 p.m. on Saturday. It’s located in the large field across from Sevierville City Park at 1010 Park Road.

The annual Smoky Mountain Trout Tournament is this weekend in Sevier County. Over 10,000 trout will be stocked in 20 miles of streams ahead of the big event that’s open to children and adults.

Second Harvest Foodbank of East Tennessee’s Music Feeds series continues on Friday night with Scott Miller & The Commonwealth. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at the amphitheater at World’s Fair Park but get there early for Sweet P’s BBQ before the show.

Fall Heritage Fridays return to the Museum of Appalachia throughout the month of October. Students and families get to enjoy hands-on educational experiences while learning about Appalachian history and culture. This week’s activities include sorghum making, canning, gardening and more. Fall Heritage days cost $30 per family and last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, October 5, 2019

Tennessee "Polk Salad" Festival is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Rockwood. The event features a Polk salad dinner prepared by the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, entertainment, food, and vendors.

Ijams Nature Center hosts its weekly Creature Feature on Saturday at 10 a.m. It’s always a surprise to see what animal ambassador shows up.

Show off your creativity in a LEGO contest at the Blount County Public Library on Saturday. The competition is open to kids 17 and under. You must deliver your entries by 10:30 a.m. and pick them up again by 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

The Tennessee Vols take on the Georgia Bulldogs at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. The big game begins at 7 p.m. You can watch the game on ESPN.

Pull your super suit out of the closet. You’ll need it for the Superhero5K benefiting The Dream Connection. The race begins and ends at AMC Classic 16 on Saturday. You don’t have to be the fastest runner to win a prize because there’s also a costume contest.

'Genealogy, DNA & History Day' is Saturday in Mosheim, Tenn. The history event begins at 9:30 a.m. at West Greene High School. Computer personnel will be on sight to help people conduct genealogy research to help people discover their ancestors.

Since October is here, it’s officially time to kick off your Halloween activities. Ijams Nature Center is showing Stephen King’s "Misery" on the big screen on Friday. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the movie begins when the sunsets. Tickets cost $8 for individuals or $25 for a pack of four.

Pretentious Glass Company is hosting its annual Pumpkin Patch. Guests can pick from a wide array of handmade glass pumpkins while listening to live music and watching glassblowing demonstrations. You can even sign up to make your own pumpkin. The pumpkin patch event lasts from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.

The Newport Harvest Street Festival is this weekend. Enjoy local food and craft vendors while listening to live music. The festival is open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 6, 2019

Sausagefest 2019 is at Last Days of Autumn Brewing on Magnolia Avenue this Sunday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. It’s the second year for the event celebrating a favorite tailgate food. All you can eat plates cost $12 and proceeds go towards CureSearch and their fight to end children’s cancer.

The Pilot CrossKnox 15K is Sunday at 8 a.m. The race begins at Morningside park and finishes at Bearden Elementary School. Race-day registration costs $45.

The Tennessee Theater is showing the 1930’s classic horror movie, "Dracula" on Sunday at 3 p.m. The movie is free and celebrates the 85th anniversary of Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union.

Sunday is Family Day at the McClung Museum of Natural History. Celebrate National Fossil Day by meeting archaeologists, paleontologists, and researchers at the University of Tennessee. The event is open from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Support local artists at the fourth annual Art in the Valley Festival at Ijams Nature Center. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, artists will be demonstrating their crafts with live ceramics, woodworking, glasswork, metalsmithing, and more.

The Oak Ridge Community Band is performing on Sunday at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Knoxville. This is the first time the band has performed inside the church. The "Dreams in Sound" Concert begins at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free.

The Knoxville Community Band is also performing on Sunday. The band’s "Music for Seniors" concert is Sunday at 3 p.m. at the amphitheater at World’s Fair Park. They’ll be playing classics from Broadway to the silver screen to the roots of American music.

The Knoxville Opera goes to church on Sunday. It’s free to see members of the opera perform with the gospel choir and members of the Madame Butterfly cast. The show begins at 5 p.m. at New Covenant Baptist Church on Starkley Ln. in Knoxville.