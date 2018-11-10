WATCH LIVE
On Air 9:55PM
66
Knoxville, TN

Knoxville Weather Summary: 66 degrees
Menu
WBIR Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Delays/
Closings
  • Sponsored by
  • At the Border
© 2018 WBIR-TV. All Rights Reserved.
10 About Town: October 11-14
Author: Emily Devoe
Published: 4:11 PM EDT October 11, 2018
Updated: 5:35 PM EDT October 11, 2018
ABOUT-TOWN 4 Articles
CHAPTER 1
Thursday, October 11
CHAPTER 2
Friday, October 12
CHAPTER 3
Saturday, October 13
CHAPTER 4
Sunday, October 14
EXPLORE

10 About Town: October 11-14

ABOUT-TOWN
  • Thursday, October 11 Chapter 1
  • Friday, October 12 Chapter 2
  • Saturday, October 13 Chapter 3
  • Sunday, October 14 Chapter 4
Chapter 1

Thursday, October 11

Knoxville — The Clarence Brown Theatre is performing Alias Grace September 26 through October 14. The production is based on the novel by Margaret Atwood about a woman serving a life sentence for murders she has no memory of committing. Check online for tickets, because most of the remaining shows are sold out.

The Knoxville Children’s Theatre is performing Disney’s 101 Dalmatians Kids September 21 through October 7. The play is performed by 21 talented young actors. Tickets are $10-$12.

The fall Gatlinburg Craftsmen's Fair is in town October 4 through October 21 with more than 150 vendor booths. Tickets and information at http://craftsmenfair.com/

For the second year in a row, the Knoxville Convention Center is hosting the DockDogs World Championships. It is free to watch the dogs lunge themselves into the air and splash into four temporary pools set up on the expo floor at the convention center, but Saturday evening's Feature Finals at 6:30 p.m. is a ticketed event.

Maryville College’s upcoming production of “Metamorphoses” is unlike traditional plays because the theater department had to incorporate a large 10 by 15 foot pool into the set. The play runs October 11 through 14 at the Clayton Center for the Arts’ Haslam Family Flexible Theatre. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for seniors and students.

The Pigeon Forge Rotary Club Craft Festival is at Patriot Park in Pigeon Forge through October 27. The festival is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with dozens of crafters.

Chapter 2

Friday, October 12

Knoxville — Bring your blanket or lawn chair downtown for the Knox County Public Library’s Movies on Market Square series. Every Friday from September 14 through October 19, the square will transform into an outdoor movie theater. This week’s movie is Black Panther.

The Clinch River Fall Antique Festival is Friday and Saturday in downtown Clinton. The festival kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. with live music, food, and shopping. Admission is free, and so is parking.

On Fridays and Saturdays in October, the Medford Volunteer Fire Department and Anderson County Rescue Squad are putting on a haunted forest at 436 Ross Cemetery Road in Rocky Top, Tennessee. Gates open at 8 p.m. each night, and admission costs $5.

Find everything you need to make the perfect scrapbook memento at the 13th Annual Memory Magic Scrapbook event at the Oak Ridge Civic Center on Friday and Saturday. Vendors will open by 9 a.m. both days.

Tour a gorgeous home in West Knoxville as part of Alzheimer’s TN Designer Home & Garden Tour September 26 through October 14. Visitors will see the latest trends in design, furniture, and landscaping. The home is open Wednesdays and Fridays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Day passes are $20.

Hop aboard the Three Rivers Rambler for a Halloween-themed ride through Knoxville. The All Hallows’ Eve Special runs October 12 through 28. Passengers are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes. Tickets range from $7.50 to $28.50.

The Knoxville Ice Bears have a preseason game against Huntsville Havoc on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Hockey team plays at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum, and tickets to the exhibition game cost $10.

Race through I.C. King Park as the sun sets during the I.C. King and Queen of Darkness trail race on Friday at 7:15 p.m. The spooky course will be well-marked, but runners should bring a flashlight or headlamps.

The Kerbela Shrine Circus is in town all weekend long at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tickets cost $12, and there is a clear bag policy in effect for all of the shows.

Shop the Rocky Top Fall Craft and Vendor Market is at the Knoxville Expo Center Friday through Sunday.

Theatre Knoxville Downtown is performing a thriller called Wait Until Dark October 12 through 28. Tickets are $15.

Chapter 3

Saturday, October 13

Knoxville — Things are getting a little spooky at the Parkway Drive-In in Maryville this weekend. While the outdoor theater is closed for the season, the venue is reopening for one Halloween-themed night benefiting Family Promise of Blount County, a nonprofit that helps families experiencing homelessness transition into permanent housing. At $20 per car, visitors can watch Halloween classics, Casper and The Goonies, under the night sky. There will also be dozens of decked-out cars for trunk-or-treat, carnival games, bounce houses, and a food truck. Gates open at 6 p.m.

Little Ponderosa Zoo is hosting a fall festival on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with pony rides, face painting, and fun activities for the family. A $10 donation is encouraged.

Join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday at Chilhowee Park. The walk begins at 10:30 a.m.

Zombie Fest is Saturday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Oneida City Park. There will be a 1/2K zombie walk, 5K run, live music, and special guests from The Walking Dead. The event is free, but registration for some of the activities require a small fee.

Arrrrrr! Pirate Fest is taking over Harriman for two weekends in October (October 13-14 and 20-21). Tickets range from $8 to $16. Attendees will be transported to the fictional pirate town of Port Royale in the Tortugas and might even have to walk the plank.

Boo at the Zoo is back for another season of Halloween fun. Children can trick-or-treat through the zoo and fill their bags with goodies. Tickets range from $9-$10. Children under four are admitted for free. Boo at the Zoo is every weekend through October 28.

The Muse Knoxville is hosting a free STEAM Carnival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The event includes robot battles, science shows, and live music.

Taste foods from around the world at the International Food Festival on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at World’s Fair Park. Admission is free, but kids can wear a $5 wristband to enjoy activities and crafts.

Experience Oktoberfest in the Old City on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be German food, beer, and music. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the day of the festival.

Bring your furry friend to the first ever Barktoberfest at the Knoxville Convention Center on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The first 200 people will get to try DockDogs for free. The free Octoberfest-themed event includes a beer garden, pet photos with Santa, and live music.

Every Saturday, Ijams Nature Center hosts its weekly Creature Feature to show off the park’s animal ambassadors. The program is free and starts at 10 a.m.

Take a leisurely nature walk at Founder’s Park with Ijams Naturalist Nick Stahlman on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The fee for this program is $4.

The University of Tennessee football team has an away game against Auburn on Saturday at noon. You can catch the game on the SEC Network.

Jackson Square in Oak Ridge will be a work of art on Saturday for the Oak Ridge Street Painting Festival from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Chalk artists will be able to compete in a variety of categories. The event raises money for scholarships to Roane State Community College.

Head over to the West End Shopping Center in Farragut for the first ever Crafts & Ale event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. There will be crafts, a beer garden, and food from local restaurants. The event honors longtime resident Faris A. Ashkar.

The Halls Branch of the Knoxville Public Library is hosting a used book sale on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Pumpkintown Festival in Athens is a great way to enjoy the weekend’s fall weather. There will be pow wows, bluegrass concerts, and even a pet costume contest. The festival is in downtown Athens and lasts from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Chapter 4

Sunday, October 14

Knoxville — The Oak Ridge Community Band and wind ensemble will perform on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at the Oak Ridge High School Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $5 for adults.

Sunday is the Subway Race Against Cancer benefiting Thompson Cancer Survival Center at Covenant Health. Registration opens at 11:30 a.m. The race starts at 2 p.m. at World’s Fair Park

© 2018 WBIR
© 2018 WBIR-TV. All Rights Reserved.