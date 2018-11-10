10 About Town: October 11-14

Knoxville — The Clarence Brown Theatre is performing Alias Grace September 26 through October 14. The production is based on the novel by Margaret Atwood about a woman serving a life sentence for murders she has no memory of committing. Check online for tickets, because most of the remaining shows are sold out.

The Knoxville Children’s Theatre is performing Disney’s 101 Dalmatians Kids September 21 through October 7. The play is performed by 21 talented young actors. Tickets are $10-$12.

The fall Gatlinburg Craftsmen's Fair is in town October 4 through October 21 with more than 150 vendor booths. Tickets and information at http://craftsmenfair.com/

For the second year in a row, the Knoxville Convention Center is hosting the DockDogs World Championships. It is free to watch the dogs lunge themselves into the air and splash into four temporary pools set up on the expo floor at the convention center, but Saturday evening's Feature Finals at 6:30 p.m. is a ticketed event.

Maryville College’s upcoming production of “Metamorphoses” is unlike traditional plays because the theater department had to incorporate a large 10 by 15 foot pool into the set. The play runs October 11 through 14 at the Clayton Center for the Arts’ Haslam Family Flexible Theatre. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for seniors and students.

The Pigeon Forge Rotary Club Craft Festival is at Patriot Park in Pigeon Forge through October 27. The festival is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with dozens of crafters.