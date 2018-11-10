10 About Town: October 11-14

Knoxville — Things are getting a little spooky at the Parkway Drive-In in Maryville this weekend. While the outdoor theater is closed for the season, the venue is reopening for one Halloween-themed night benefiting Family Promise of Blount County, a nonprofit that helps families experiencing homelessness transition into permanent housing. At $20 per car, visitors can watch Halloween classics, Casper and The Goonies, under the night sky. There will also be dozens of decked-out cars for trunk-or-treat, carnival games, bounce houses, and a food truck. Gates open at 6 p.m.
Little Ponderosa Zoo is hosting a fall festival on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with pony rides, face painting, and fun activities for the family. A $10 donation is encouraged.
Join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday at Chilhowee Park. The walk begins at 10:30 a.m.
Zombie Fest is Saturday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Oneida City Park. There will be a 1/2K zombie walk, 5K run, live music, and special guests from The Walking Dead. The event is free, but registration for some of the activities require a small fee.
Arrrrrr! Pirate Fest is taking over Harriman for two weekends in October (October 13-14 and 20-21). Tickets range from $8 to $16. Attendees will be transported to the fictional pirate town of Port Royale in the Tortugas and might even have to walk the plank.
Boo at the Zoo is back for another season of Halloween fun. Children can trick-or-treat through the zoo and fill their bags with goodies. Tickets range from $9-$10. Children under four are admitted for free. Boo at the Zoo is every weekend through October 28.
The Muse Knoxville is hosting a free STEAM Carnival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The event includes robot battles, science shows, and live music.
Taste foods from around the world at the International Food Festival on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at World’s Fair Park. Admission is free, but kids can wear a $5 wristband to enjoy activities and crafts.
Experience Oktoberfest in the Old City on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be German food, beer, and music. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the day of the festival.
Bring your furry friend to the first ever Barktoberfest at the Knoxville Convention Center on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The first 200 people will get to try DockDogs for free. The free Octoberfest-themed event includes a beer garden, pet photos with Santa, and live music.
Every Saturday, Ijams Nature Center hosts its weekly Creature Feature to show off the park’s animal ambassadors. The program is free and starts at 10 a.m.
Take a leisurely nature walk at Founder’s Park with Ijams Naturalist Nick Stahlman on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The fee for this program is $4.
The University of Tennessee football team has an away game against Auburn on Saturday at noon. You can catch the game on the SEC Network.
Jackson Square in Oak Ridge will be a work of art on Saturday for the Oak Ridge Street Painting Festival from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Chalk artists will be able to compete in a variety of categories. The event raises money for scholarships to Roane State Community College.
Head over to the West End Shopping Center in Farragut for the first ever Crafts & Ale event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. There will be crafts, a beer garden, and food from local restaurants. The event honors longtime resident Faris A. Ashkar.
The Halls Branch of the Knoxville Public Library is hosting a used book sale on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Pumpkintown Festival in Athens is a great way to enjoy the weekend’s fall weather. There will be pow wows, bluegrass concerts, and even a pet costume contest. The festival is in downtown Athens and lasts from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.