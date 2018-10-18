LIVE
48
Knoxville, TN

Knoxville Weather Summary: 48 degrees
Menu
WBIR Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Delays/
Closings
  • Sponsored by
  • At the Border
© 2018 WBIR-TV. All Rights Reserved.
10 About Town: October 18 - October 21
Author: Emily Devoe
Published: 11:19 AM EDT October 18, 2018
Updated: 9:16 PM EDT October 18, 2018
ABOUT-TOWN 4 Articles
CHAPTER 1
Thursday, October 18
CHAPTER 2
Friday, October 19
CHAPTER 3
Saturday, October 20
CHAPTER 4
Sunday, October 21
EXPLORE

10 About Town: October 18 - October 21

ABOUT-TOWN
  • Thursday, October 18 Chapter 1
  • Friday, October 19 Chapter 2
  • Saturday, October 20 Chapter 3
  • Sunday, October 21 Chapter 4
Chapter 1

Thursday, October 18

Knoxville — The fall Gatlinburg Craftsmen's Fair is in town October 4 through October 21 with more than 150 vendor booths. Tickets and information at http://craftsmenfair.com/

The Pigeon Forge Rotary Club Craft Festival is at Patriot Park Pigeon Forge through October 27. The festival is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with dozens of crafters.

Windrock Park’s Fall Jamboree starts Thursday with guided rides, drag racing, a poker run, and a lot more at the Oliver Springs’ park that includes more than 72,000 acres of off-road trails.

Learn how to make your own blown glass pumpkin at Marble City Glassworks on Thursday or Saturday. The workshop costs $60 with half of the money going to Friends of Literacy.

The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra is performing at the historic Tennessee Theatre for two nights in a row. The performances feature a Tchaikovsky violin concerto and begin at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Tickets start at $15.

Take a tour of Downtown Knoxville’s scariest landmarks starting Thursday at 7 p.m. (October 18, 19,22,23,29, 30) The Hearth Scares Tours begin and end at James White’s Fort, and there’s even a marshmallow roast around a bonfire at the end. Tickets cost $6 to $10.

The new Central Cinema movie theater and Regal Downtown West 8 are hosting the Knoxville Horror Film Festival Thursday through Sunday. This year’s movies include Anna and the Apocalypse, The Man Who Killed Hitler, Maniac, and many more.

Chapter 2

Friday, October 19

Knoxville — Bring your blanket or lawn chair downtown for the Knox County Public Library’s Movies on Market Square series. Every Friday from September 14 through October 19, the square will transform into an outdoor movie theater. This week’s movie is Coco.

On Fridays and Saturdays in October, the Medford Volunteer Fire Department and Anderson County Rescue Squad are putting on a haunted forest at 436 Ross Cemetery Road in Rocky Top, Tennessee. Gates open at 8 p.m. each night, and admission costs $5.

Hop aboard the Three Rivers Rambler for a Halloween-themed ride through Knoxville. The All Hallows’ Eve Special runs October 12 through 28. Passengers are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes. Tickets range from $7.50 to $28.50.

Take a night hike at Ijams Nature Center on Friday at 7 p.m. to learn about owl calls and these nocturnal predators. The fee for the guided hike is $8.

Theatre Knoxville Downtown is performing a thriller called Wait Until Dark October 12 through 28. Tickets are $15.

Spend an evening browsing through stores and local vendors in Historic Downtown Clinton. Market Night is Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. along Market Street. Stores will stay open late, and there will be live music.

Head over to Ijams Nature Center on Friday at 6 p.m. for a spooky night of poetry. Tickets are $5, and the mic is open to poets who want to share their spooky-themed works.

It’s officially hockey season. Cheer on the Knoxville Ice Bears on Friday as they take on the Evansville Thunderbolts at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m.

Hear haunting tales of the past and present during a spooky walk through Cornstalk Heights in Harriman this weekend. The haunted tours start at 7:30 p.m. this Friday and Saturday and continue until 10 p.m. Tickets are $10.

More than 100 crafters and vendors will be set up at the Mountain View Country Market in Chuckey this weekend for the 7th annual Fall Festival. The festival is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Get pumped up for Saturday’s football game with a Beat Bama Pep Rally at Calhoun’s on the River. The fun starts at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Trick or Treat inside Cherokee Caverns starting this weekend. Wear your costume and trick or treat for tasty goodies inside the underground vortex tunnel. Tickets are $10. Halloween in the Cave is open every Friday through Sunday until October 28.

The 7th annual Monster Ball is Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Concord Marina Clubhouse. The event raises money for Harmony Family Center and costs $50 per person.

Chapter 3

Saturday, October 20

Knoxville — Arrrrrr! Pirate Fest is taking over Harriman for two weekends in October (October 13-14 and 20-21). Tickets range from $8 to $16. Attendees will be transported to the fictional pirate town of Port Royale in the Tortugas and might even have to walk the plank.

Boo at the Zoo is back for another season of Halloween fun. Children can trick-or-treat through the zoo and fill their bags with goodies. Tickets range from $9-$10. Children under four are admitted for free. Boo at the Zoo is every weekend through October 28.

Every Saturday, Ijams Nature Center hosts its weekly Creature Feature to show off the park’s animal ambassadors. The program is free and starts at 10 a.m.

The October Sky Festival is Saturday at Arrowhead Park in Oliver Springs. Check out historical demonstrations, live music, and plenty of activities for the kids. The festival opens at 10 a.m.

The Blount County Public Library is hosting a STEAM festival on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to teach kids about science, tech, engineering, arts, and math. The fun includes a LEGO design competition and storytelling by Adel Lyn Easterday.

Bring your little nature explorer to Ijams Nature Center on Saturday at 10 a.m. for a morning of outdoor play and lessons in nature myth busting. The fee for the program is $8.

The University of Tennessee hosts the University of Alabama on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. Kick-off is at 3:30 p.m. The football game will be televised on CBS.

The Secret City Head Race is all day Saturday at the Oak Ridge Rowing Association on Melton Lake Drive. It’s free to watch the rowing teams compete.

Head over to the Fountain City Branch Library on Saturday for the plotting pumpkins contest. You can turn your pumpkin into a villain or hero from your favorite book and bring it to the library where guests will vote on a winner to take home a Barnes & Noble gift card on Friday, October 26th.

Put on your Halloween costume for a day of cartoons, candy, and tours at the Tennessee Theatre on Saturday. As part of the theatre’s 90th anniversary, they’ll project classic cartoons on the big screen, and kids will get to tour the theatre and even see the dressing rooms. The event is free and begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Watching Rocky Horror Picture Show is a Halloween tradition for many, and the Tennessee Theatre is playing the cult classic on Saturday at 11 p.m. If you didn’t plan ahead, tickets are already sold out according to the theater’s website.

Washington Presbyterian Church in Corryton is hosting its 41st annual Fall Apple Festival on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free, and there will be plenty of fresh-made apple cider, apple pies, apple butter, and more.

Need a new fall wardrobe? The Adopt to Consign consignment sale is Friday and Saturday at Laurel Church of Christ on Kingston Pike. Proceeds go towards families adopting children.

The Knox County Public Library’s Tennessee Archive of Moving Image and Sounds is hosting a Home Movie Day on Saturday to evaluable home videos and offer tips for preserving your memories. The event is free and is happening from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the East Tennessee History Center.

Chapter 4

Sunday, October 21

Knoxville — Raise money and awareness for breast cancer research at the 2018 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk on Sunday at 3 p.m. The walk begins at World’s Fair Park.

The University of Tennessee symphony orchestra is performing on Sunday at 4 p.m. The concert, which celebrates composers like Rossini, Debussy, and Bernstein is at the Alumni Memorial Building on campus.

Blues Traveler is playing at the Tennessee Theatre on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $28.

Stop by the Dogwood Arts’ Fall featured garden on Sunday to see displays of wildflowers, bubbling springs, and sculptures. This year’s garden is at 2705 Riverside Drive in Knoxville. The event is free, but a $5 donation is encouraged.

Bring your pooch to the University of Tennessee Gardens for the Howl-o-ween Pooch Parade on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. It’s free to attend, and $10 to enter your pet in the costume contest.

© 2018 WBIR
© 2018 WBIR-TV. All Rights Reserved.