10 About Town: October 18 - October 21

Knoxville — Arrrrrr! Pirate Fest is taking over Harriman for two weekends in October (October 13-14 and 20-21). Tickets range from $8 to $16. Attendees will be transported to the fictional pirate town of Port Royale in the Tortugas and might even have to walk the plank.

Boo at the Zoo is back for another season of Halloween fun. Children can trick-or-treat through the zoo and fill their bags with goodies. Tickets range from $9-$10. Children under four are admitted for free. Boo at the Zoo is every weekend through October 28.

Every Saturday, Ijams Nature Center hosts its weekly Creature Feature to show off the park’s animal ambassadors. The program is free and starts at 10 a.m.

The October Sky Festival is Saturday at Arrowhead Park in Oliver Springs. Check out historical demonstrations, live music, and plenty of activities for the kids. The festival opens at 10 a.m.

The Blount County Public Library is hosting a STEAM festival on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to teach kids about science, tech, engineering, arts, and math. The fun includes a LEGO design competition and storytelling by Adel Lyn Easterday.

Bring your little nature explorer to Ijams Nature Center on Saturday at 10 a.m. for a morning of outdoor play and lessons in nature myth busting. The fee for the program is $8.

The University of Tennessee hosts the University of Alabama on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. Kick-off is at 3:30 p.m. The football game will be televised on CBS.

The Secret City Head Race is all day Saturday at the Oak Ridge Rowing Association on Melton Lake Drive. It’s free to watch the rowing teams compete.

Head over to the Fountain City Branch Library on Saturday for the plotting pumpkins contest. You can turn your pumpkin into a villain or hero from your favorite book and bring it to the library where guests will vote on a winner to take home a Barnes & Noble gift card on Friday, October 26th.

Put on your Halloween costume for a day of cartoons, candy, and tours at the Tennessee Theatre on Saturday. As part of the theatre’s 90th anniversary, they’ll project classic cartoons on the big screen, and kids will get to tour the theatre and even see the dressing rooms. The event is free and begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Watching Rocky Horror Picture Show is a Halloween tradition for many, and the Tennessee Theatre is playing the cult classic on Saturday at 11 p.m. If you didn’t plan ahead, tickets are already sold out according to the theater’s website.

Washington Presbyterian Church in Corryton is hosting its 41st annual Fall Apple Festival on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free, and there will be plenty of fresh-made apple cider, apple pies, apple butter, and more.

Need a new fall wardrobe? The Adopt to Consign consignment sale is Friday and Saturday at Laurel Church of Christ on Kingston Pike. Proceeds go towards families adopting children.

The Knox County Public Library’s Tennessee Archive of Moving Image and Sounds is hosting a Home Movie Day on Saturday to evaluable home videos and offer tips for preserving your memories. The event is free and is happening from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the East Tennessee History Center.