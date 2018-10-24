10 About Town: October 25 - 29

On Fridays and Saturdays in October, the Medford Volunteer Fire Department and Anderson County Rescue Squad are putting on a haunted forest at 436 Ross Cemetery Road in Rocky Top, Tennessee. Gates open at 8 p.m. each night, and admission costs $5.

Hop aboard the Three Rivers Rambler for a Halloween-themed ride through Knoxville. The All Hallows’ Eve Special runs October 12 through 28. Passengers are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes. Tickets range from $7.50 to $28.50.

Trick or Treat inside Cherokee Caverns starting this weekend. Wear your costume and trick or treat for tasty goodies inside the underground vortex tunnel. Tickets are $10. Halloween in the Cave is open every Friday through Sunday until October 28.

The Museum of Appalachia is celebrating Halloween with some old-fashioned candy, spooky stories, hay rides, and pumpkin carving. Haunts & History is happening Friday and Saturday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 to $35. Children under five and museum members can get in for free.

It’s homecoming weekend at Maryville College. The weekend’s festivities include sporting events, tours, and a Harvest Craft Festival.

The Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center is hosting a weekend of storytelling, music, and crafts. The Tennessee Tales Story Telling Festival kicks off on Friday at 6 p.m. It concludes with trick-or-treating on Saturday.

This month’s Taste of Nature event at Ijams Nature Center pairs hard cider with the world of spiders. You’ll learn about the different families of spiders, their webs, and life cycles while sipping cider. The fee is $20 for the event that begins at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Dinosaurs are taking over the Knoxville Convention Center this weekend for Jurassic Quest. There will be walking animatronic dinosaurs, fossil digs, dino crafts, and dinosaur rides. Jurassic Quest is in town Friday through Sunday. Tickets range from $18 to $34.

Saint Mary’s School is hosting its annual Fall Festival on Friday and Saturday in Oak Ridge. There will be live music, crafts, food vendors, games and more. The event is open to the public and is located at 323 Vermont Avenue.

The historic Mabry Hazen House has a dark history. In the spirit of Halloween, the house will host “A Victorian Séance Experience” inside the parlors of the 1858 home on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $20 per person to reserve a seat. This is the first year for the spooky event.

The No Bulls Barrel Race competition is Friday through Sunday at the Roane State Community College arenas in Harriman. It’s free to watch the barrel racers compete for the top prize.

The Knoxville Opera is opening its season with two opera comedies, Mozart’s The Impresario and Puccini’s Gianni Schicchi. There will be performances on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and a Sunday matinee at 2:30 p.m. at the Tennessee Theatre.

Country music legend Chris Stapleton is playing at Thompson-Boling Arena on Friday at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $39.75

The Central Collective’s October Good Sport Night is Friday at 6:15 p.m. Every month, the venue hosts a mystery event. You don’t know what you are getting into until the day of the event. Admission is $34.

Watch history come alive at Fort Dickerson Park in South Knoxville this weekend. The Living History Weekend includes a Civil War roundtable, rifle firing demonstrations, and reenactments.

Farragut’s Freaky Friday Fright Nite is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mayor Bob Leonard Park. Kids can trick-or-treat, decorate cookies, or play games. The event is free, but donations to the Ronald McDonald House are encouraged.

It’s the fourth Friday of the month which means free admission to the Muse Knoxville museum from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for ‘Family Night.’ There will be multiple planetarium shows, and the exhibit floor will be open after hours.

The Briceville Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a haunted forest this weekend at Highway 116 Bill Black Lane to raise money for a new fire station. The forest opens after sunset on Friday and Saturday night.