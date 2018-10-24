LIVE
10 About Town: October 25 - 29
Author: Emily Devoe
Published: 11:14 AM EDT October 24, 2018
Updated: 4:50 PM EDT October 24, 2018
CHAPTER 1
Thursday, October 25
CHAPTER 2
Friday, October 26
CHAPTER 3
Saturday, October 27
CHAPTER 4
Sunday, October 28
CHAPTER 5
Monday, October 29
The Pigeon Forge Rotary Club Craft Festival is at Patriot Park Pigeon Forge through October 27. The festival is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with dozens of crafters.

Theatre Knoxville Downtown is performing a thriller called Wait Until Dark October 12 through 28. Tickets are $15.

Disney’s Frozen comes to life at the Knoxville Coliseum for Disney on Ice. The magical live show is playing Wednesday through Sunday and features your favorite Disney characters like Mickey, Minnie, Woody, Buzz, Dory, and of course the princesses. Tickets range from $21 to $66.

Head over to Lenoir City on Thursday night for Park After Dark at Wampler-Keith Park. There will be a costume contest, hayrides, fall pictures, and games at the event that lasts from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Are you obsessed with “The Staircase” on Netflix? Defense attorney David Rudolf is speaking about the docu-series on Thursday at the Bijou Theatre. Tickets start at $29.50. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Cirque Italia water circus is coming to the Foothills Mall in Maryville this weekend. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. There are 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. matinees on Saturday and Sunday.

Musicians with the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will be joining local composer Jason Overall for a concert at St. John’s Episcopal Cathedral on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The performance is free and open to the public.

On Fridays and Saturdays in October, the Medford Volunteer Fire Department and Anderson County Rescue Squad are putting on a haunted forest at 436 Ross Cemetery Road in Rocky Top, Tennessee. Gates open at 8 p.m. each night, and admission costs $5.

Hop aboard the Three Rivers Rambler for a Halloween-themed ride through Knoxville. The All Hallows’ Eve Special runs October 12 through 28. Passengers are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes. Tickets range from $7.50 to $28.50.

Trick or Treat inside Cherokee Caverns starting this weekend. Wear your costume and trick or treat for tasty goodies inside the underground vortex tunnel. Tickets are $10. Halloween in the Cave is open every Friday through Sunday until October 28.

The Museum of Appalachia is celebrating Halloween with some old-fashioned candy, spooky stories, hay rides, and pumpkin carving. Haunts & History is happening Friday and Saturday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 to $35. Children under five and museum members can get in for free.

It’s homecoming weekend at Maryville College. The weekend’s festivities include sporting events, tours, and a Harvest Craft Festival.

The Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center is hosting a weekend of storytelling, music, and crafts. The Tennessee Tales Story Telling Festival kicks off on Friday at 6 p.m. It concludes with trick-or-treating on Saturday.

This month’s Taste of Nature event at Ijams Nature Center pairs hard cider with the world of spiders. You’ll learn about the different families of spiders, their webs, and life cycles while sipping cider. The fee is $20 for the event that begins at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Dinosaurs are taking over the Knoxville Convention Center this weekend for Jurassic Quest. There will be walking animatronic dinosaurs, fossil digs, dino crafts, and dinosaur rides. Jurassic Quest is in town Friday through Sunday. Tickets range from $18 to $34.

Saint Mary’s School is hosting its annual Fall Festival on Friday and Saturday in Oak Ridge. There will be live music, crafts, food vendors, games and more. The event is open to the public and is located at 323 Vermont Avenue.

The historic Mabry Hazen House has a dark history. In the spirit of Halloween, the house will host “A Victorian Séance Experience” inside the parlors of the 1858 home on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $20 per person to reserve a seat. This is the first year for the spooky event.

The No Bulls Barrel Race competition is Friday through Sunday at the Roane State Community College arenas in Harriman. It’s free to watch the barrel racers compete for the top prize.

The Knoxville Opera is opening its season with two opera comedies, Mozart’s The Impresario and Puccini’s Gianni Schicchi. There will be performances on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and a Sunday matinee at 2:30 p.m. at the Tennessee Theatre.

Country music legend Chris Stapleton is playing at Thompson-Boling Arena on Friday at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $39.75

The Central Collective’s October Good Sport Night is Friday at 6:15 p.m. Every month, the venue hosts a mystery event. You don’t know what you are getting into until the day of the event. Admission is $34.

Watch history come alive at Fort Dickerson Park in South Knoxville this weekend. The Living History Weekend includes a Civil War roundtable, rifle firing demonstrations, and reenactments.

Farragut’s Freaky Friday Fright Nite is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mayor Bob Leonard Park. Kids can trick-or-treat, decorate cookies, or play games. The event is free, but donations to the Ronald McDonald House are encouraged.

It’s the fourth Friday of the month which means free admission to the Muse Knoxville museum from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for ‘Family Night.’ There will be multiple planetarium shows, and the exhibit floor will be open after hours.

The Briceville Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a haunted forest this weekend at Highway 116 Bill Black Lane to raise money for a new fire station. The forest opens after sunset on Friday and Saturday night.

The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure is Saturday in World’s Fair Park. The 5K begins at 8:30 a.m. There’s also a family fun run at 9 a.m. LINK: What you need to know.

Boo at the Zoo is back for another season of Halloween fun. Children can trick-or-treat through the zoo and fill their bags with goodies. Tickets range from $9-$10. Children under four are admitted for free. Boo at the Zoo is every weekend through October 28.

Every Saturday, Ijams Nature Center hosts its weekly Creature Feature to show off the park’s animal ambassadors. The program is free and starts at 10 a.m.

The Anderson County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a special expo for women on Saturday that features vendors on food, health, fashion, beauty, fitness, and more. Today’s Woman Expo is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Anderson County High School.

Watch the Halloween classic Hocus Pocus on the big screen Saturday at the Bijou Theatre. Tickets are $6 and the 2 p.m. movie raises money for Feral Feline Friends.

Support the Appalachian Bear Rescue by participating in the 3rd annual Fun Bearly 5K on Saturday at 10 a.m. The race begins and ends at the Trillium Cove Shopping Center, and runners can enjoy a free pancake breakfast after crossing the finish line.

Get spooky with your pooch at the Pawsitively Spooky 5K at Victor Ashe Park on Saturday. There will be a costume contest for the human runners and their four-legged friends. The race raises money for Arc Knox County.

The Blount County Public Library will be open after hours on Saturday night for a teen Halloween bash. Wear your favorite costume and join in the fun at 6 p.m.

Downtown Sevierville will get spooky on Saturday for the first ever History and Haunts event on Bruce Street. The event, which starts at 5 p.m. includes ghost tours, a jack-o’-lantern contest, and a family-friendly dance party.

Race through Farragut on Saturday for the Farragut Half Marathon, 5K and kids run. The race begins at 7:30 a.m. near the Village Green Shopping Center.

Ijams Nature Center has a new Halloween event this year. Starting Saturday at 6 p.m., your family will have 30 minutes to defeat some spooky monsters and conquer the Pink Marble Trail near Mead’s Quarry. The fee for the Ijams Prison Break event is $8.

Join a park ranger for a bike ride through Oak Ridge on Saturday at 10 a.m. The ride begins at Elza Gate Park, and the ranger will stop several times along the ride to point out the history of Oak Ridge.

The annual Mountain Makins Festival returns to Rose Center in Morristown on Saturday for another year of crafts, live music, food, and children’s activities to celebrate life in the Appalachians. The festival is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The RK Gun Show will be at the Knoxville Expo Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets range from $5 to $14.50.

You can learn about and experience middle eastern culture this weekend during the free Arab Fest event on the campus of the University of Tennessee. The Arab American Club of Knoxville hosts the festival every year that features dancing, food, Arab music, and more. The festival will take place at the University of Tennessee Pedestrian Walkway on Friday from noon to 9 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.

Bring the family to Central Cinema on Saturday for trick or treating, pumpkin decorating, and Halloween cartoons. Tickets are $5 for adults and free for kids. The event is happening from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the movie theater on North Central Street.

Watch out for Zombies in Market Square on Saturday. The Knoxville Zombie Walk begins at 5 p.m. downtown. The event is free, and there’s a costume contest at 4 p.m.

Be part of a globally synchronized “thriller” dance on Saturday. Learn Michael Jackson’s iconic moves and come to Market Square on Saturday at 6 p.m. to show off your dancing skills. The Thrill the World event is hosted by Second Harvest Food Bank.

James White’s Fort in downtown Knoxville will be transformed into a scary attraction on Saturday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. for a Halloween Bash. Tickets are $20 and include one free drink. You must be 21 or over to attend. Costumes are encouraged.

Young actors at the Knoxville Children’s Theatre are performing a special children’s adaption of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth.” The Shakespearean tragedy runs October 27 through November 11 at the theater on Churchwell Avenue.

Breweries and restaurants in South Knoxville are teaming up for a Halloween crawl on Saturday with beer and food specials, scary movies, pumpkin carving, games and more. The event lasts from noon to midnight Saturday at Printshop Beer, Alliance Brewing, South Coast Pizza, Landing House, and Trailhead Beer Market.

The Howard Pinkston Branch Library is having a used book sale on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Head to the East Tennessee History Center on Saturday at 11 a.m. for a free, spooky event highlighting the superstitions and folklore that have scared East Tennesseans for years.

The Historic Ramsey House is hosting a night of real-life scares on Saturday. Join a professional paranormal investigation team as they look for signs of the paranormal lurking in the house that was built in 1797. The event costs $12 and begins at 7 p.m.

Five Points Market in Maryville is hosting a benefit for suicide prevention and mental awareness on Friday at 7 p.m. There will be a concert and visiting vendors.

Clinton’s first Trunk-or-Treat is Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Clinton Community Center. There will be games, activities, and food.

The Knoxville Botanical Garden’s Fall Festival is Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The free event features food, kid’s crafts, hayrides, marshmallow roasting, and more fall festivities.

This month’s Family Fun Day at the McClung Museum of Natural History and Culture is all about fossils. Families can learn about archeologists, play games, and make crafts to bring home. The event is free and lasts from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Take a tour of Downtown Knoxville’s scariest landmarks starting Thursday at 7 p.m. (October 18, 19,22,23,29, 30) The Hearth Scares Tours begin and end at James White’s Fort, and there’s even a marshmallow roast around a bonfire at the end. Tickets cost $6 to $10.

