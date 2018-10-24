10 About Town: October 25 - 29

The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure is Saturday in World’s Fair Park. The 5K begins at 8:30 a.m. There’s also a family fun run at 9 a.m. LINK: What you need to know.
Boo at the Zoo is back for another season of Halloween fun. Children can trick-or-treat through the zoo and fill their bags with goodies. Tickets range from $9-$10. Children under four are admitted for free. Boo at the Zoo is every weekend through October 28.
Every Saturday, Ijams Nature Center hosts its weekly Creature Feature to show off the park’s animal ambassadors. The program is free and starts at 10 a.m.
The Anderson County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a special expo for women on Saturday that features vendors on food, health, fashion, beauty, fitness, and more. Today’s Woman Expo is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Anderson County High School.
Watch the Halloween classic Hocus Pocus on the big screen Saturday at the Bijou Theatre. Tickets are $6 and the 2 p.m. movie raises money for Feral Feline Friends.
Support the Appalachian Bear Rescue by participating in the 3rd annual Fun Bearly 5K on Saturday at 10 a.m. The race begins and ends at the Trillium Cove Shopping Center, and runners can enjoy a free pancake breakfast after crossing the finish line.
Get spooky with your pooch at the Pawsitively Spooky 5K at Victor Ashe Park on Saturday. There will be a costume contest for the human runners and their four-legged friends. The race raises money for Arc Knox County.
The Blount County Public Library will be open after hours on Saturday night for a teen Halloween bash. Wear your favorite costume and join in the fun at 6 p.m.
Downtown Sevierville will get spooky on Saturday for the first ever History and Haunts event on Bruce Street. The event, which starts at 5 p.m. includes ghost tours, a jack-o’-lantern contest, and a family-friendly dance party.
Race through Farragut on Saturday for the Farragut Half Marathon, 5K and kids run. The race begins at 7:30 a.m. near the Village Green Shopping Center.
Ijams Nature Center has a new Halloween event this year. Starting Saturday at 6 p.m., your family will have 30 minutes to defeat some spooky monsters and conquer the Pink Marble Trail near Mead’s Quarry. The fee for the Ijams Prison Break event is $8.
Join a park ranger for a bike ride through Oak Ridge on Saturday at 10 a.m. The ride begins at Elza Gate Park, and the ranger will stop several times along the ride to point out the history of Oak Ridge.
The annual Mountain Makins Festival returns to Rose Center in Morristown on Saturday for another year of crafts, live music, food, and children’s activities to celebrate life in the Appalachians. The festival is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
The RK Gun Show will be at the Knoxville Expo Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets range from $5 to $14.50.
You can learn about and experience middle eastern culture this weekend during the free Arab Fest event on the campus of the University of Tennessee. The Arab American Club of Knoxville hosts the festival every year that features dancing, food, Arab music, and more. The festival will take place at the University of Tennessee Pedestrian Walkway on Friday from noon to 9 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.
Bring the family to Central Cinema on Saturday for trick or treating, pumpkin decorating, and Halloween cartoons. Tickets are $5 for adults and free for kids. The event is happening from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the movie theater on North Central Street.
Watch out for Zombies in Market Square on Saturday. The Knoxville Zombie Walk begins at 5 p.m. downtown. The event is free, and there’s a costume contest at 4 p.m.
Be part of a globally synchronized “thriller” dance on Saturday. Learn Michael Jackson’s iconic moves and come to Market Square on Saturday at 6 p.m. to show off your dancing skills. The Thrill the World event is hosted by Second Harvest Food Bank.
James White’s Fort in downtown Knoxville will be transformed into a scary attraction on Saturday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. for a Halloween Bash. Tickets are $20 and include one free drink. You must be 21 or over to attend. Costumes are encouraged.
Young actors at the Knoxville Children’s Theatre are performing a special children’s adaption of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth.” The Shakespearean tragedy runs October 27 through November 11 at the theater on Churchwell Avenue.
Breweries and restaurants in South Knoxville are teaming up for a Halloween crawl on Saturday with beer and food specials, scary movies, pumpkin carving, games and more. The event lasts from noon to midnight Saturday at Printshop Beer, Alliance Brewing, South Coast Pizza, Landing House, and Trailhead Beer Market.
The Howard Pinkston Branch Library is having a used book sale on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Head to the East Tennessee History Center on Saturday at 11 a.m. for a free, spooky event highlighting the superstitions and folklore that have scared East Tennesseans for years.
The Historic Ramsey House is hosting a night of real-life scares on Saturday. Join a professional paranormal investigation team as they look for signs of the paranormal lurking in the house that was built in 1797. The event costs $12 and begins at 7 p.m.
Five Points Market in Maryville is hosting a benefit for suicide prevention and mental awareness on Friday at 7 p.m. There will be a concert and visiting vendors.