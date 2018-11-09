10 About Town: October 4 - 7

Knoxville — The Clarence Brown Theatre is performing Alias Grace from September 26 through October 14. The production is based on the novel by Margaret Atwood about a woman serving a life sentence for murders she has no memory of committing.

The Knoxville Children’s Theatre is performing Disney’s 101 Dalmatians Kids from September 21 through October 7. The play is performed by 21 talented young actors. Tickets are $10-$12.

The fall Gatlinburg Craftsmen's Fair is in town October 4 through October 21 with more than 150 vendor booths. Tickets and information at http://craftsmenfair.com/

In a unique concert, the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra’s UnStaged series is performing at the Mill & Mine on Thursday while yoga instructors guide guests through calming breathing and stretching exercises. The event costs $30, and all yoga levels are welcome.

Sample some of Knoxville’s finest beers while jamming to live music at the UT Gardens’ Beer in the Garden event on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Proceeds benefit UT Gardens.