10 About Town: October 4 - 7
10 About Town: October 4 - 7
Photo: Barclay, Thomas
Author: Emily Devoe
Published: 8:57 AM EDT September 11, 2018
Updated: 6:08 PM EDT October 4, 2018
CHAPTER 1
Thursday, October 4
CHAPTER 2
Friday, October 5
CHAPTER 3
Saturday, October 6
CHAPTER 4
Sunday, October 7
10 About Town: October 4 - 7

Chapter 1

Thursday, October 4

Knoxville — The Clarence Brown Theatre is performing Alias Grace from September 26 through October 14. The production is based on the novel by Margaret Atwood about a woman serving a life sentence for murders she has no memory of committing.

The Knoxville Children’s Theatre is performing Disney’s 101 Dalmatians Kids from September 21 through October 7. The play is performed by 21 talented young actors. Tickets are $10-$12.

The fall Gatlinburg Craftsmen's Fair is in town October 4 through October 21 with more than 150 vendor booths. Tickets and information at http://craftsmenfair.com/

In a unique concert, the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra’s UnStaged series is performing at the Mill & Mine on Thursday while yoga instructors guide guests through calming breathing and stretching exercises. The event costs $30, and all yoga levels are welcome.

Sample some of Knoxville’s finest beers while jamming to live music at the UT Gardens’ Beer in the Garden event on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Proceeds benefit UT Gardens.

Chapter 2

Friday, October 5

Knoxville — It’s First Friday, so head downtown for drink specials, art galleries, and other fun events.

The Pickin’ in the Park Concert is Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the amphitheater at Norris Dam State Park. The concert is free, but donations to the Friends of Norris Dam are encouraged.

Grab your blankets and lawn chairs for the Movies Under the Stars series at Ijams Nature Center. On Saturday, they’re playing the Stephen King thriller, Pet Sematary when the sunsets. Tickets cost $8.

The East Tennessee Writers Hall of Fame dinner is Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Club LeConte. The $100 tickets include dinner, cash bar, meet and greet with the writers, and book signings.

The Food City Food Show is Friday and Saturday at the Knoxville Convention Center. Learn new recipes, sample food, and collect coupons. Tickets are $8 to $10.

Tour a gorgeous home in West Knoxville as part of Alzheimer’s TN Designer Home & Garden Tour September 26 through October 14. Visitors will see the latest trends in design, furniture, and landscaping. The home is open Wednesdays and Fridays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Day passes are $20.

Bring your blanket or lawn chair downtown for the Knox County Public Library’s Movies on Market Square series. Every Friday from September 14 through October 19, the square will transform into an outdoor movie theater. This week the movie Jumanji (1995) is playing.

The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra is paying tribute to women who rock at its pops series concert on Friday at the Tennessee Theatre. You’ll hear hits from Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, and Pat Benatar. The concert starts at 8 p.m.

On Fridays and Saturdays in October, the Medford Volunteer Fire Department and Anderson County Rescue Squad are putting on a haunted forest at 436 Ross Cemetery Road in Rocky Top, Tennessee. Gates open at 8 p.m. each night, and admission costs $5.

Chapter 3

Saturday, October 6

Knoxville — Sample brews from over 45 local, regional, and national craft breweries at Brewers’ Jam on Saturday at the Knoxville Coliseum. Tickets cost $23 to $80 and doors open at 1 p.m.

The Foothills Farm in Sevier County is celebrating the change in season with a fall festival. There will be hayrides, a pumpkin patch, and vendors set up between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Every Saturday, Ijams Nature Center hosts its weekly Creature Feature to show off the park’s animal ambassadors. The program is free and starts at 10 a.m.

Help support the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley by attending the Bark in the Park After Dark event on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Lakeshore Park. Vendors will be set up with demonstrations, pet adoptions, and food.

Cherokee Caverns presents its Movie in the Cave on Saturday. Ghostbusters will be playing at 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 9 p.m. inside the cool 58-degree cave. For tickets visit: cherokeecaverns.com.

A Journey tribute band is performing at the Amphitheatre in World’s Fair Park on Saturday as part of Second Harvest Food Bank’s Music Feeds concert series. Food trucks and beverages will be set up in the park, so you can eat and drink before the show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Take a lesson in open fire cooking at the historic Ramsey House on Saturday at 10 a.m. You’ll learn how to make a meal for your family 18th century-style. The workshop costs $40.

There’s nothing quite like the Great Llama Race. It’s a foot race in which local celebrities are paired with a llama provided by Southeast Llama Rescue to raise money for local schools. There’s also a 5K in the morning prior to the event that will be located at World’s Fair Park.

The Newport Harvest Street Festival is Saturday and Sunday in downtown Newport. There will be horse and helicopter rides available, along with several food and craft vendors set up throughout the town.

Chapter 4

Sunday, October 7

Knoxville — The Pilot CrossKnox 15K run begins Sunday at 8 a.m. at Morningside Park and finishes at Bearden Elementary School. The race is run almost entirely on Knoxville’s greenways.

The University of Tennessee volleyball team takes on Mississippi State on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at Thompson-Boling Arena. Courtside seats are available.

The ninth annual Green Thumb Gala is Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Knoxville Botanical Garden and Arboretum. The evening will be filled with food, cocktails, and auctions to support the garden. Dinner Tickets are $150.

