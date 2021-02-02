10 About Town: Parades, Christmas shopping and Broadway music!

Check out some of the events going on in East Tennessee this weekend!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Thursday

Thursday is Veterans Day! Celebrate U.S. military veterans with two different parades. The City of Knoxville will have its annual Veterans Day Parade at 10:45 a.m. on Gay Street. | Anderson County will have its annual Anderson County Veterans Day Parade at 6 p.m. in downtown Clinton. The parade starts on Market Street.

Do you love chili? Check out the 32nd Gatlinburg Chili Cookoff! From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., you can visit the Anakeesta Plaza and experiencing mouth-watering recipes and live entertainment! Tickets are required for entry and due to the popularity of the event, it is strongly suggested you purchase your tickets in advanced.

Friday

The holiday season is here. Get your shopping on at “A Christmas shoppers paradise!” The 39th annual Christmas Fair event will take place all weekend long at the Knoxville Expo Center. Shoppers can enjoy local arts and crafts, gifts and more. The fair will be open on Friday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Tickets for the event are $5 per person. Children aged 12 and under are free.

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville is celebrating Homecoming this week. Join them on Friday for their Homecoming parade with special guest and Homecoming Grand Marshal, Candace Parker! The parade will showcase student organization floats and community vehicles. It begins at 4 p.m. and you should arrive a little early for the best viewing spots.

If you are a night-owl and love some Christmas lights, the Light the Way 5k at Dollywood is the perfect event for you. This 9th annual 5k will take you through the entire amusement park so you can take in the award-winning Smoky Mountain Christmas festival lights!

Saturday

Check out some cool cars at the 5th annual Cruising Chapman Car Show! Taking place on Chapman Highway from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., enjoy live music, food, vendors and some amazing cars.

Join Mickey and his Disney friends as your favorite stories come to life at Disney On Ice! Watch Moana, Anna and Elsa, Dory and many other characters show off their ice-skating skills. There will be multiple shows taking place at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum throughout the weekend.

Sunday

Have you been dying to hear some Broadway music live? Now is your chance. All Together Now! is a musical revue featuring songs from popular Broadway shows. It’s being presented all over the world to help bring theatres out of the pandemic. The show will take place at the Old City Performing Arts center at 2:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchases online if needed.