10 About Town: Pirate Fest, movies by boat, and Knoxville's oldest running event

There's a lot to do in East Tennessee this weekend!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Thursday, May 27, 2021

Help clean up South Knoxville during Keep Knoxville Beautiful’s ‘May Trash Run’ on Thursday at 6 p.m. Volunteers will meet at Alliance Brewing Company where there will be beer specials and a chance to win special prizes. Pre-registration is required.

Craft Bear Nights are a weekly tradition now at Zoo Knoxville. Visit the zoo in the evening on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and enjoy local brews, cocktails and food.

Saturday, May 29, 2021

The Blount Mansion, Mabry-Hazen House, and James White’s Fort are all opening their doors free of charge in honor of Tennessee’s 225th birthday. Docents will be on hand to answer questions. The historic sites are open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Arrrrrr! Tennessee Pirate Fest is back for its fifth year in Harriman, Tenn. Saturday through Monday, you can experience live music, pirate-themed activities and plenty of interactive demonstrations. Tickets range from $8 to $17.

Kick back and relax. Every Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., it’s time for Sundown Saturdays at Stardust Marina in Anderson County. There will be live music and food to enjoy.

Knoxville’s oldest community running event is back for its 43rd year. The EXPO 10K, 5K and Kids Mile is Saturday at 7:30 a.m. The race takes runners through the Old City and parts of downtown. You must register in advance to participate.

Head over to Ijams Nature Center on Saturday evening for an outdoor variety show called ‘MOON SHOT.’ The event highlights local comedians, bands, and a DJ to keep the beat going throughout the night. The event begins at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $15.

Sunday, May 30, 2021

Marble Springs State Historic Site is pulling out all the stops for this year’s Statehood Day celebrations. On Sunday from 12-4 p.m. there will be a free festival filled with food demonstrations, craft vendors, food trucks, live music and more.

Knoxville’s Caribbean Jerk Festival is Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. at World’s Fair Park. General admission tickets include entry into the festival and the kids zone. There will be live music, contests, tournaments and food vendors. Tickets cost $20.