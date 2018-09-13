10 About Town: September 13 - 16

Knoxville — The Talley Ho Inn in Townsend will be the place to be for Ford truck and Bronco owners this weekend. The Ford Truck show runs through Saturday and includes organized drives, sightseeing, and games for the kids.

Some of Blount County’s best restaurants, caterers, and bakers will be serving up a taste of their best meals at the 17th Annual Taste of Blount on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $30.

The Blount County Friends of the Library pre-owned book sale is Thursday through Saturday in the lower level of the library. The fundraiser offers more than 50,000 books for sale at just $1 to $2. The sale is open to the public on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Enjoy three days of bluegrass music at Dumplin Valley Farms in Kodak, Tennessee. The Dumplin Valley Bluegrass Festival features 15 bands and is open Thursday through Saturday.

Gatlinburg celebrates the beginning of fall with an evening of delicious dishes from area restaurants. The Taste of Autumn event is Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Tennessee Ballroom at the Gatlinburg Convention Center. Tickets are $30.

The Clarence Brown Theatre and Knoxville Symphony Orchestra are teaming up to present Candide, a comic operetta based on the satire by Voltaire. The production is playing through Sunday, September 16.

The Tennessee Valley Fair is in town through Sunday. Headliners include Rick Springfield, Chris Blue, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, and more. Check out all the events and attractions at TNvalleyfair.org.