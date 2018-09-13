LIVE
10 About Town: September 13 - 16
10 About Town: September 13 - 16
Author: Emily Devoe
Published: 10:13 AM EDT September 13, 2018
Updated: 4:58 AM EDT September 17, 2018
Thursday, September 13
Friday, September 14
Saturday, September 15
Sunday, September 16
Monday, September 17
Thursday, September 13

Knoxville — The Talley Ho Inn in Townsend will be the place to be for Ford truck and Bronco owners this weekend. The Ford Truck show runs through Saturday and includes organized drives, sightseeing, and games for the kids.

Some of Blount County’s best restaurants, caterers, and bakers will be serving up a taste of their best meals at the 17th Annual Taste of Blount on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $30.

The Blount County Friends of the Library pre-owned book sale is Thursday through Saturday in the lower level of the library. The fundraiser offers more than 50,000 books for sale at just $1 to $2. The sale is open to the public on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Enjoy three days of bluegrass music at Dumplin Valley Farms in Kodak, Tennessee. The Dumplin Valley Bluegrass Festival features 15 bands and is open Thursday through Saturday.

Gatlinburg celebrates the beginning of fall with an evening of delicious dishes from area restaurants. The Taste of Autumn event is Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Tennessee Ballroom at the Gatlinburg Convention Center. Tickets are $30.

The Clarence Brown Theatre and Knoxville Symphony Orchestra are teaming up to present Candide, a comic operetta based on the satire by Voltaire. The production is playing through Sunday, September 16.

The Tennessee Valley Fair is in town through Sunday. Headliners include Rick Springfield, Chris Blue, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, and more. Check out all the events and attractions at TNvalleyfair.org.

Friday, September 14

Knoxville — Bring your blanket or lawn chair downtown for the Knox County Public Library’s Movies on Market Square series. Every Friday from September 14 through October 19, the square will transform into an outdoor movie theater. This week’s movie is Space Jam.

Spend evening browsing stores and local vendors in historic downtown Clinton for Market Night. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, local vendors will set up along Market Street for this family-friendly event.

The Days of Pioneer Antique show will be set up at the Museum of Appalachia on Friday and Saturday. Antique dealers that specialize in 18th and 19th-century items will be set up at the museum both days.

The Knoxville Film Festival is back with a full weekend celebrating the region’s filmmakers. This year’s festival will be held at the Regal Downtown West Cinema. Tickets to individual films are $10. Weekend passes cost $30 to $50.

The 15th annual Wine on the Water event is Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Volunteer Landing. Sip and savor local wineries and restaurants while raising money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Tickets start at $65.

The Friends of the Knox County Public Library is hosting a used books sale at the Farragut Branch Library on Friday and Saturday.

Lenoir City is hosting its last movie in the park this season at the Lenoir City Park. On Friday, the movie, Coco is playing when the sun goes down. Don’t forget to pack some snacks and a blanket.

The Black Jacket Symphony returns to the Tennessee Theatre on Friday to perform AC/DC’s Back in Black album. The concert starts at 8 p.m. and tickets cost $30-$35.

Saturday, September 15

Knoxville — The University of Tennessee hosts UTEP for the second home football game of the season. The game starts at noon on Saturday and will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

The Ride for Independence Fall motorcycle ride is Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Harley-Davidson Dealership in Maryville. Participants will ride through the Smoky Mountains, and your $20 fee includes a t-shirt.

The Dancing Bear Bicycle Bash is Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Blount County. Participants can choose between a 28, 36, or 59-mile bike ride. The event costs $45 to participate. The race begins at the bottom of Dancing Bear Hill.

The Bruce Street Brewfest is Saturday in downtown Sevierville from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Taste beers from more than 50 home and professional brewers. Tickets are $15 to $40.

Every Saturday, Ijams Nature Center hosts its weekly Creature Feature to show off the park’s animal ambassadors. The program is free and starts at 10 a.m.

Cherokee Caverns presents its Movie in the Cave on Saturday. The Goonies will have multiple showings inside the cool 58-degree cave. Tickets cost $8 to $10.

Come to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Morristown to see art displays, craft vendors, and live music on Saturday. Arts in the Park is free and lasts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Join the Ijams Fairy Patrol to help find faeries that leave clues left around the nature preserve on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. At the end of the Fairy House Festival, participants will get to add to the secret fairy village at Ijams that can only be seen once a year.

The historic Ramsey House is hosting a penny whistle workshop on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon to teach people about the whistle that played a big role in several folk traditions. The class is $30 and includes the whistle and music book.

The Lake sturgeon are Tennessee’s largest freshwater fish, and Seven Islands Birding Park is letting visitors get up close with them at Sturgeon Fest. The festival is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and festival goers have an opportunity to hand release one of these prehistoric creatures into the French Broad River.

The New Balance Fun on the Farm 5K is Saturday at Oakes Farm in Corryton, Tennessee. There’s a kids’ obstacle run at 4:30, and the 5K begins at 5 p.m. All runners will receive a free pass to come back to the farm anytime in the 2018 season.

The Mabry-Hazen House is looking for volunteers to help clean up the grounds before Autumn. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, they will be out removing leaves, mulching, weeding, and other general grounds cleaning.

The annual Mountain Life Festival at the Mountain Farm Museum in Great Smoky Mountains National Park is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. All the activities are free and open to the public.

Sunday, September 16

Knoxville — Ijams’ Family Adventure Sundays make for a great afternoon for kids and their parents. This month’s adventure is all about creepy crawlies. You’ll use sweep nets to search for butterflies, beetles, and grasshoppers. The event costs $8 and lasts from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, September 17

Knoxville — ‘Listen Up for Literacy’ is Monday, September 17 at 5:30 p.m. in the ORAU Pollard Auditorium. It features author Courtney Lix and the musical duo Butterfly Rose. Tickets are $35 for appetizers and wine. Proceeds support literacy grants.

