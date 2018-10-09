10 About Town: September 27 - September 30

Knoxville — Windrock Park in Anderson County is hosting the Southeast Triple Crown Enduro on Saturday, a regional endurance race that attracts racers from all over the southeast. Spectators are welcome.

Take a step back in time at one of the earliest homes and businesses in Anderson County. The historic David Hall Cabin will be open for its annual fall open house on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There’ll be demonstrations of blacksmithing, butter churning and more. Admission is free.

The Blue-Ribbon Country Fair is all day Saturday at the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center. Compete in the rooster crowing competition or race to catch a greased pig. There are several other chances to win a blue ribbon and show off your skills.

As part of Banned Books Week at the Blount County Public Library, the library will turn into a life-size game of “Clue” on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Search the building for clues to a magical Harry Potter themed mystery. There are prizes up for grabs.

Dolly Parton’s Stampede’s annual Whoadeo is on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and features a stick horse competition, carnival, and free refreshments for kids ages three to 12. Each participant also receives a kid’s club backpack and a one-day child’s ticket to Dollywood.

History will come alive at the Marble Springs State Historic Site on Saturday and Sunday. You can enjoy 18th-century demonstrations like spinning and weaving, blacksmithing, and weapons demonstrations. Admission ranges from $3 to $5.

The last weekend of September, alpaca farms across the country open their gates to the public. You can tour the Rocking Chair Farm in Corryton on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be live demonstrations throughout the day. The event is free.

Repticon reptile and exotic animal show is at the Kerbela Shriners all weekend. The doors open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Kerbela Shriners is located at 315 Mimosa Avenue.

Children ages five to nine years old can learn all about insects at Ijams Nature Center’s Nature Explorers event from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The fee for this program is $8.

Check out the HoLa Festival on Saturday and Sunday in Market Square and celebrate the diversity of Latino culture with food, music, dancing, and more.

As part of its 90th-anniversary celebration, the Tennessee Theatre is hosting a prohibition-style party with themed cocktails, dancing, and surprises at the downtown theatre.

The Big South Fork Trail race attracts runners from throughout the region. Racers can choose between a 17.5-mile course or a 10K race that begins and ends at the John Litton General Slavens Trailhead. There is no day-of-race registration, so plan ahead of time. The run begins at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The Scots-Irish Festival is Saturday in Dandridge, Tennessee. Activities include sheep-dogging, and a pipe and drum band playoff. The festival is located on East Main Street.

There’ll be plenty of beer at the SoKno Octoberfest on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $5 and there will be local brewery tents, live entertainment, and other activities set up at Baker Creek Bottoms in South Knoxville.

The Muse Knoxville is celebrating the Worldwide Day of Play by offering free activities between noon and 3 p.m. on Saturday. No museum admission is required. There will be a Ninja Warrior Challenge, chalk drawings, painting, and more.

The UT Gardens is hosting its fall plant sale on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a variety of flowering perennials, evergreens, and swarf and full-size trees available for purchase.

The Downtown Street Festival is back for another year in downtown Lenoir City. There will be a classic car show, live music, arts and crafts, and food vendors set up between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Everyone’s a big dill at the Fried Pickle Festival in Madisonville, Tennessee. The free festival is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and features plenty of pickle-themed vendors, games, and competitions.

On Saturday, local design firms will be collecting unused materials to donate to the Zero Landfill initiative that repurposes them for area teachers, crafters, and artists. Zero Landfill is looking for expired samples, hardware, paint chips, fabric, etc. If your business is interested, email Jessica Laura at Jessica@SWAinc.com.