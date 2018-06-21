10 About Town: Weekend of June 21-24

The Flying Anvil Theatre presents “The Legend of Georgia McBride,” playing June 1-24. This outrageous production is about a failing Elvis impersonator who reluctantly agrees to become a drag performer, only to find out, he’s good at it. Tickets are $10.

“Into the Woods" is playing at the Carousel Theatre on the campus of the University of Tennessee. The Tennessee Valley Players will perform the storybook-themed play June 8-June 24. Tickets range from $10 to $20.

Knoxville Children’s Theatre is performing “Tales of a 4th-Grade Nothing” June 8 – June 24. The play, that is based on Judy Blume’s comedic book, is performed by 17 talented young actors.

The outdoor music series, Concert on the Commons, is a weekly event on Fridays at 7 p.m. at the Norris Commons in Anderson County. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on and enjoy the live performances.

The Kuumba Festival will fill Market Square with dancing, drums, and elaborate dresses on Friday from noon to 10 p.m. This year’s theme is “Kuumba Forever,” and the festival is in honor of the former executive director who passed away last year.

Blount County’s Summer on Broadway Festival is this weekend in Maryville. There will be Smoky Mountain Dock Dogs competitions on Friday and Saturday with an open Farmers’ and Craft Market on Broadway Avenue throughout the weekend. Hops in the Hills, a celebration of craft beer, is the anchor event for Summer on Broadway and includes a brew festival on Saturday, and a brew crawl and poker run on Friday evening.

Tunes & Tales returns to Gatlinburg for the summer. This is a summer-long street performance festival featuring costumed musical performers, storytellers, and artisans. You can spot them daily in Downtown Gatlinburg through August 11.

It’s the fourth Friday of the month which means free admission to the Muse Knoxville museum from 5 .m. to 8 p.m. for ‘Family Night.’ There will be multiple planetarium shows, and the exhibit floor will be open after hours.

The 2018 Big BBQ Bash will fill the air of downtown Maryville with the savory smells of pulled pork, ribs, brisket, and more on Friday and Saturday. The two-day professional cook-off is a fundraiser for the Helen Ross McNabb Center. It’s part of the Summer on Broadway festival.

Doctors vs. Lawyers will be an epic battle of the brains on Friday night to raise money for the InterFaith Health Clinic. The western-themed event, which will be held at the Bridgewater Event Center, will pit local law firms and medical offices against each other in a trivia challenge. Tickets to attend are $75.

Climb aboard a World War II aircraft and meet living WWII veterans who worked onboard aircraft like the B-17 Flying Fortress at McGhee-Tyson Airport this weekend. Flight experiences are available between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday through Sunday, and tours begin at 2 p.m. each day. For ticket prices, visit https://www.eaa.org/en/eaa/flight-experiences/aluminum-overcast-eaa-b-17-bomber-tour

The Kickin’ Cancer Soccer Tournament is back for another year. The adult soccer tournament was founded in 2012 to bring people together to support those affected by cancer. The three-day tournament starts Friday at 6 p.m. at Cool Sports in Knoxville.