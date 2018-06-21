10 About Town: Weekend of June 21-24

The Knoxville Children’s Theatre is holding auditions on Thursday for the upcoming stage production of “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer.” Auditions are by appointment only, and you can choose times between 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the theater at 109 East Churchwell Avenue.
The Knoxville Gay Men’s chorus performs Thursday at the Holler Performing Arts Center on Anderson Avenue in Knoxville. Tickets are $15. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.
CAC Beardsley Community Farm is celebrating the summer solstice with a festive, four-course dinner at the Mill and Mine on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. General admission tickets are $110 and raise money for the farm’s operating budget.
The man who attempts the impossible is performing at the Tennessee Theatre on Thursday at 8 p.m. David Blaine will be showing off his mind-blowing card tricks and stunts for a one-night show. Tickets range from $50 to $100.
Test your speed at MileFest on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Knoxville Downtown Island Home Airport. Racers will compete in a series of one-mile races on a USATF certified course. Registration prices are based on age.
Watch some of the best cyclists in the country compete in the USA Cycling Pro Road and Time-Trial Championships this weekend. It’s free to watch the races that start Thursday and continue through Sunday. This is the second year for Knoxville to host the championship.
The Flying Anvil Theatre presents “The Legend of Georgia McBride,” playing June 1-24. This outrageous production is about a failing Elvis impersonator who reluctantly agrees to become a drag performer, only to find out, he’s good at it. Tickets are $10.
“Into the Woods" is playing at the Carousel Theatre on the campus of the University of Tennessee. The Tennessee Valley Players will perform the storybook-themed play June 8-June 24. Tickets range from $10 to $20.
Knoxville Children’s Theatre is performing “Tales of a 4th-Grade Nothing” June 8 – June 24. The play, that is based on Judy Blume’s comedic book, is performed by 17 talented young actors.
The outdoor music series, Concert on the Commons, is a weekly event on Fridays at 7 p.m. at the Norris Commons in Anderson County. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on and enjoy the live performances.
The Kuumba Festival will fill Market Square with dancing, drums, and elaborate dresses on Friday from noon to 10 p.m. This year’s theme is “Kuumba Forever,” and the festival is in honor of the former executive director who passed away last year.
Blount County’s Summer on Broadway Festival is this weekend in Maryville. There will be Smoky Mountain Dock Dogs competitions on Friday and Saturday with an open Farmers’ and Craft Market on Broadway Avenue throughout the weekend. Hops in the Hills, a celebration of craft beer, is the anchor event for Summer on Broadway and includes a brew festival on Saturday, and a brew crawl and poker run on Friday evening.
Tunes & Tales returns to Gatlinburg for the summer. This is a summer-long street performance festival featuring costumed musical performers, storytellers, and artisans. You can spot them daily in Downtown Gatlinburg through August 11.
It’s the fourth Friday of the month which means free admission to the Muse Knoxville museum from 5 .m. to 8 p.m. for ‘Family Night.’ There will be multiple planetarium shows, and the exhibit floor will be open after hours.
The 2018 Big BBQ Bash will fill the air of downtown Maryville with the savory smells of pulled pork, ribs, brisket, and more on Friday and Saturday. The two-day professional cook-off is a fundraiser for the Helen Ross McNabb Center. It’s part of the Summer on Broadway festival.
Doctors vs. Lawyers will be an epic battle of the brains on Friday night to raise money for the InterFaith Health Clinic. The western-themed event, which will be held at the Bridgewater Event Center, will pit local law firms and medical offices against each other in a trivia challenge. Tickets to attend are $75.
Climb aboard a World War II aircraft and meet living WWII veterans who worked onboard aircraft like the B-17 Flying Fortress at McGhee-Tyson Airport this weekend. Flight experiences are available between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday through Sunday, and tours begin at 2 p.m. each day. For ticket prices, visit https://www.eaa.org/en/eaa/flight-experiences/aluminum-overcast-eaa-b-17-bomber-tour
The Kickin’ Cancer Soccer Tournament is back for another year. The adult soccer tournament was founded in 2012 to bring people together to support those affected by cancer. The three-day tournament starts Friday at 6 p.m. at Cool Sports in Knoxville.
DreamBikes hosts a Community Ride for all types of riders every Saturday at 4:30 p.m. The five mile-ride is open to anyone and cyclists must wear helmets.
Set your alarm clocks for a sunrise yoga session at the University of Tennessee Gardens on Saturday at 7 a.m. The class is open to all levels and costs $10.
The Downtown Island Airport is hosting a Bluegrass and Breakfast Fly-in on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10:30 am. There will be music, food, and family-friendly activities.
The City of Rockwood and Rockwood Parks & Recreation are hosting a 5K Train run at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday. The race starts at the Brillo Miller Sports Complex in Rockwood and winds through the Rockwood Forest. Registration is $15.
If you have children with sensory or attention issues, The Blount County Public Library is showing Aladdin on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in a low light, low-stress setting. Kids can play with LEGOs while they watch the movie.
Visit two of the raptor families at Ijams Nature Center during their “Bird-About” on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants will meet at the Visitor Center before heading over to see a Bueto hawk and an owl. The fee for this program is $8 per person.
Downtown Knoxville will be a colorful rainbow of costumes, decorative floats, and flags for the annual Knox Pride Fest on Saturday. The pride parade will step off at 11 a.m. on Jackson Avenue. There will be vendors, music, and speakers at the Mary Costa Lawn next to the Knoxville Coliseum in Downtown Knoxville from noon to 8 p.m.
The Knox Area Rescue Ministries annual Dragon Boat Festival is Saturday. Teams will compete to paddle down the Tennessee River the fastest to raise money for KARM. The first race begins at 8:30 a.m. at The Cove at Concord Park on Northshore Drive.
Families are invited to the Lawn Chair Concert Series at Founder’s Park in Farragut on Saturday at 6 p.m. The series is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair to sit in.
The Festival of Friends in Lenoir City Park aims to provide public awareness of disabled communities in the area while offering family-friendly activities like music, food, and games. The festival is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is free.
Morristown businesses are hosting a Community Block Party on the corner of Merchants Greene and W. AJ Highway on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. Come and enjoy bounce houses, games, giveaways, music, and more.
The Knoxville Community Band is performing on Sunday at 3 p.m. at the World’s Fair Park Amphitheater as part of their Concerts in the Park series. The band plays an assortment of classical, festive, and marching music. The concert is free.
Have a pint in the company of some adorable animals at Bearden Beer Market’s Puppies and Pints event on Sunday at 1 p.m. There will be dogs from Young-Williams Animal Center available for adoption, and $1 of every beer sold during the event goes to the shelter.
West Park Baptist Church is celebrating Independence Day early with a patriotic concert, fair, and fireworks on Sunday at 6 p.m. The fireworks begin at dusk on Fields of Grace, and there will be inflatables, petting zoo, face painting and more. West Park Baptist Church is located at 8833 Middlebrook Pike.