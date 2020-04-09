10 About Town: Wreaths Across America on wheels, Sevier Co. Fair & a drive-in concert

Looking for something to do this Labor Day weekend? Here are just a few options.

TENNESSEE, USA — If you're looking for something to do this Labor Day Weekend, with social distancing and COVID-19 precautions, here are just a few options:

Friday, Sept. 4, 2020

You still have some time to enjoy the Sevier County Fair. The fair includes rides, games and socially-distanced fun. It kicked off on Tuesday and will go on until Monday, Sept. 7. Admission costs $6 for adults between Sept. 1 - 5. It costs $10 for the last two days of the fair. Children under 10 years old can get in for free. Wristbands to get on rides an unlimited number of times cost $20.

Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020

Wreaths Across America is coming to Knoxville on wheels! This is a mobile patriotic exhibit that honors the stories of veterans and their service. It's free and open to the public with social distancing and COVID-19 precautions. The exhibit will be at Knoxville at Calhoun's in Turkey Creek from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Music lovers, if you're looking for a drive-in concert, you can check out an evening with Scott Miller featuring RB Morris at the Smokies Stadium. The show kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020

Wreaths Across America is coming to Maryville on wheels! This is a mobile patriotic exhibit that honors the stories of veterans and their service. It's free and open to the public with social distancing and COVID-19 precautions. The exhibit will be at The Shed next to Smoky Mountain Harley Davidson from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.