10About Town: A wing festival, A DIY journaling class and the First Friday Artwalk

Here are some events happening this weekend in Knoxville!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday

It's the first Friday of the month so that means it's the First Friday ArtWalk! Explore galleries, studios, and artist collectives. Roam through shops hosting open houses and local artist exhibits. Enjoy performance art and live music in the streets and at a variety of venues. Drop-in restaurants along the way and treat yourself to drinks and great food! For a schedule of the businesses involved, click here.

Saturday

Romp, stomp and weave at Ijams Nature Center this Sunday for a family-friendly Hike and Weave Workshop! Children will learn the basics of traditional weaving and then head out for a guided hike to collect items to weave into their own home looms. Each ticket provides instruction and materials for one child. A parent must stay with the child the whole class. This event begins at 1 p.m. and you can buy tickets online.

Sunday

The 9th annual Big Kahuna Wing Festival is on Sunday at World's Fair Park! Enjoy a wing-eating competition, live music performances, a silent auction and of course—wings! This event benefits the ETCH, The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley, UT's Culinary Institute and the Empty Stocking Fund. You can buy tickets for the event online.

An instructor will walk you step by step through techniques such as stitch binding, collage, and nature journaling. Clever pockets for collecting leaves and other nature finds will be worked into the book and you'll have the opportunity to customize the covers and pages! This event is for those aged 14 and up. You can buy tickets online.