10About Town: Cars and Coffee, costume contests and a floating pumpkin patch

Here are some events happening the weekend of Oct. 21 to Oct. 23 in Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday

Get your dog dressed up and head over to The Bark Knoxville for the Bark & Boos Halloween Bash. Compete in a costume contest for a chance to win fun prizes for your dog. Rock the night away to Halloween tunes and enjoy a yummy snack! There will also be pumpkin paintings that the dogs can participate in. This event is free and runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Watch the Knoxville Ice Bears take on the Evansville Thunderbolts on Friday for All Vol Night! Ticket prices range from $10 to $43. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum and the game begins at 7:35 p.m.

Saturday

Check out the Floating Pumpkin Patch on Saturday at the YMCA! Dive in and capture a floating pumpkin in the Y's indoor pool. Then, decorate your pumpkin at the Y. All the decorating supplies you'll need to take home the perfect pumpkin will be provided, plus snacks. Just bring your swimsuit to dive in pick your pumpkin, a towel and dry clothes to decorate afterward. This event runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and is free for Y members. If you aren't a member, you can participate for $12 per person or $25 per household.

Sunday

Cars and Coffee is taking place at West Town Mall this Sunday! Bring your ride and chat with hundreds of car enthusiasts sharing the same passion. This event runs from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and is free and family-friendly. Event organizers ask those attending to enter off Montvue Road.