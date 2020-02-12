x
1st Annual Powell Christmas Market begins Thursday

The Christmas Market will run this Thursday, Dec. 3 through Saturday, Dec. 5. There will be holiday shopping, crafts and face painting, food trucks and more.

POWELL, Tenn. — Crown College will host the 1st Annual Powell Christmas Market starting this Thursday, Dec. 3. 

The Christmas Market will run through Saturday, Dec. 5 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, then from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. 

According to a release, there are more than 75 vendors for holiday shopping, crafts and face painting, food trucks and more. 

Credit: Crown College

You can also enjoy some sweet treats and purchase a pre-decorated Christmas tree.

Crown College is located at 2307 West Beaver Creek Drive in Powell, Tenn. 

