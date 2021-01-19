2021 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon rescheduled to fall

The 17th annual marathon was scheduled for the weekend of March 27-28. Now, it has been re-routed to the fall.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The 2021 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon has been rescheduled to the fall due to Tennessee's surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Knoxville Track Club and Covenant Health is still working to confirm the new 2021 scheduling and ensure a safe plan is in place for an in-person race weekend.

According to a release, the specific dates will be announced as soon as possible.

“We are dedicated to providing opportunities for East Tennesseans and visitors to our community to set and achieve personal fitness goals,” said Jason Altman, race director of the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon. “As part of that commitment, we must prioritize the health and safety of participants and volunteers amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. We also want to ensure a reliably scheduled and managed event, as is within our abilities, to continue to execute the region’s premier road race event at the top quality that our participants and supporters expect from the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon.”

Organizers said in the meantime, you should keep on moving whether it's walking, jogging or running and set goals for the fall race.

The release also stated anyone who deferred registration from 2020 to 2021 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon will be able to participate in the fall event as planned.

New participants will also be able to register once a new date is set.

“We extend best wishes for a safe and healthy year to everyone training for race weekend, and we look forward to seeing you at the finish line," said Covenant Health President and CEO Jim VanderSteeg. "As the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine gets underway, we encourage everyone to continue to practice social distancing, wear a mask and wash your hands to slow the spread of illness so that we can race and celebrate in person this fall."