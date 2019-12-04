KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville, it's almost that time of year where we get to experience the tastes of shakshuka and mandelbrot.

On Sunday, May 5, the Knoxville Jewish Alliance (KJA) invited you to their Knoshville Jewish Food Festival.

This celebration, located at the Arnstein Jewish Community Center, is open to the public and encourages all Knoxvillians to come out and bring a friend. From 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m, you can taste some traditional dishes, listen to music, and experience the Jewish community.

Admission for the event is free, and food tickets can be purchased upon arrival. Parking is available at Arnstein Jewish Community Center, 6800 Deane Hill Dr., as well as overflow parking next door, at RBI/PTI until 2 p.m.

Click here for additional information, including the menu for this year's event.