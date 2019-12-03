KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Pistol Ultra Run is March 16 and 17 along the Alcoa-Maryville Greenway. 

There's still time to register and to volunteer. 

The ultramarathon brings runners from all over the world to race distances from 1 mile all the way up to 100 miles with a lot of choices in between. More than 600 people have registered. 

The race this Saturday morning starts at Alcoa High School. The first runners start at 7:55 am. 

The 50K relay (2 or 3 person), 50K, 100K, and hundred miler have a generous 30-hour time limit, the 50 miler has 18 hours, the one and 10 miler have 6 hours. There's even the double barrel race for those who want to do both the 50K/50 miler, or the 100K/50 miler distances back-to-back.

Everyone loves a winner but the person who is the last to complete the 100-mile event is given the highly prized "Slowest Draw Award".

The race benefits the Foothill Striders which is a local non-profit that focuses on encouraging local families and individuals to lead the healthiest lifestyle possible while also promoting recreation in the area. 