10 About Town: Dogwood Arts Festival, Knoshville and a silent Taylor Swift disco

Here are some events taking place this weekend in Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday

The annual Dogwood Arts Festival is kicking off on Friday. The festival takes place at World's Fair Park and features over 100 fine art vendors, live music, entertainment, children's activities, food and beverage vendors. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The 2023 Music in the Mountains Parade is taking place in Pigeon Forge on Friday. The parade, which will travel on Pigeon Forge Parkway, features visiting high school marching bands from five different states, including Tennessee. The parade runs from 5 to 7 p.m.

Saturday

Yee-Haw Brewing is hosting a Taylor Swift silent disco on Saturday night. The music starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 the day of.

Creekside is hosting its first Creative Makers Market. Shop amongst vendors specializing in home decor, fashion, vintage goods, art, food and more. The event starts at noon and ends at 6 p.m. at the Creekside Knox-Outdoor Venue.

Sunday

2023 Knoshville is taking place on Sunday. This free Jewish food festival is running from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Arnstein Jewish Community Center. Enjoy delicious Jewish cuisine, art, music and crafts.