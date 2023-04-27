10 About Town: Dogwood Arts Festival, Knoshville and a silent Taylor Swift disco

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. —
Friday
The annual Dogwood Arts Festival is kicking off on Friday. The festival takes place at World's Fair Park and features over 100 fine art vendors, live music, entertainment, children's activities, food and beverage vendors. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
The 2023 Music in the Mountains Parade is taking place in Pigeon Forge on Friday. The parade, which will travel on Pigeon Forge Parkway, features visiting high school marching bands from five different states, including Tennessee. The parade runs from 5 to 7 p.m.
Saturday
Yee-Haw Brewing is hosting a Taylor Swift silent disco on Saturday night. The music starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 the day of.
Creekside is hosting its first Creative Makers Market. Shop amongst vendors specializing in home decor, fashion, vintage goods, art, food and more. The event starts at noon and ends at 6 p.m. at the Creekside Knox-Outdoor Venue.
Sunday
2023 Knoshville is taking place on Sunday. This free Jewish food festival is running from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Arnstein Jewish Community Center. Enjoy delicious Jewish cuisine, art, music and crafts.
On Sunday, guests can get a peek inside some of Knoxville's historic homes, structures and gardens during the Historic Fourth and Gill Tour of Homes and Secret Gardens. There will be seven homes, two structures and eight gardens with the purchase of a ticket.