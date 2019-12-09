KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Join the fun as local Knoxville artists bring everyday concepts to life at the BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention in downtown Knoxville next week.

The event will take place at the Knoxville Convention Center on Sept. 21 and Sept. 22.

This will be the third LEGO convention in Knoxville and the event has quickly become one of the most popular conventions in North America.

Several large and colorful art pieces will be on display for the public to enjoy. The Tennessee Valley LEGO Club will be among the artists sharing their larger-than-life pieces including, castles, cities, and trains.



This event is not just for children as many “AFOLs” or Adult Fans of LEGO will be attending and participating. There are currently more than 300 LEGO groups for Adult Fans from around the world.

The number of AFOLs around the world has dramatically increased since 2010. It is estimated that there are over one million AFOLs currently across the globe.

Some of these members include David Beckham, Ed Sheeran, and Britney Spears.

Brick Universe

In 2010, The LEGO Company estimated that there were around 40,000 AFOLs in the world.

That number has dramatically increased with estimates from 200,000 to over 1 million.

The local artists that are involved with this year’s convention, have won multiple awards for their masterpieces.

The artists often spend hundreds of hours perfecting their craft.

Attractions at BrickUniverse include:

Massive LEGO Displays: Larger than life LEGO creations.

Big Brick Building: younger visitors can explore imagination through building with larger LEGO Duplo bricks.

Professional LEGO Artists: meet-and-greets with LEGO "celebrities"

LEGO Retail: purchase LEGO merchandise and goodies.

Fan Zone: fan-built LEGO creations built by some of the world's best LEGO Fan builders, including renown spectacles from local Tennessean builders

Tickets are available for Saturday, Sept. 21 and Sunday, Sept. 22. Tickets are $18 at the door (if they have not sold out beforehand) or $15 online at www.brickuniverse.com

