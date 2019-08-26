HARRIMAN, Tenn. — It’s almost time to whip out your eye patches and walk the plank -- the fourth annual Tennessee Pirate Fest is on the way and will be a blast for pirates and civilians alike!

Between the weekends of Oct. 12 to Oct. 13 and Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, you’ll be able to experience and indulge in all sorts of family-fun activities only fit for the high seas.

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., there will be costume contests and interactive stage performances, along with Pirate School, where land dwellers will get a chance to learn the ways of basic pirate life and the attitude that comes with the job.

Ticket prices will be $16 for ages 13+, $8 for ages 5 to 12; and entry will be free for ages 4 and under.

Field parking will be free, and tickets will be available for purchase at the gate with cash or credit.

This costumed family-fun event will come to life for two weekends in mid-October at the Tennessee Medieval Faire site in Harriman--just 30 miles west of Turkey Creek.

TN Pirate Fest/Rob Welton

Think you’re Pirate enough? If you would like to be apart of an amazing cast and character crew for such a fun event you can audition on Aug. 31 from 1 to 2 p.m. ET at 125 Barrie Lane, Kingston, Tennessee.

Be prepared to sing jolly tunes and dance a few jigs. Costumes are not required but are encouraged.

Please call 865-466-1902 or email DarkhorseLLC@comcast.net to sign up.

Vendor applications and guidelines will be available at www.TNPirateFest.com

The festival will be held at 550 Fiske Road, Harriman, TN. For more information, please visit www.TNPirateFest.com and sign up for updates. Like and follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Tennesseepiratefest/.

