KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A local author celebrates the publication of his new book tracing the trajectory of Americana music.

Lee Zimmerman drew from interviews he's conducted over the years to share musicians' journey.

The name of the book is "Americana Music, Voices, Visionaries and Pioneers of an Honest Sound."

Interviews include Ralph Stanley, Guy Clark, members of Crosby, Stills and Nash, Poco, Chris Hillman, and Jason Isbell.

Zimmerman will sign copies of his book starting at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, at Union Avenue Books. The independent book store is at 517 Union Avenue in downtown Knoxville.