KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The colors are changing, the wind is blowing and fall is in the air. It's the perfect time for the cost to get into Anakeesta to fall, too.

Anakeesta is hosting local appreciation days between Nov. 11 through Nov. 17 where visitors to Anakeesta can pay $5 for a full-day admission to the park. The park's attractions include a Chondola ride to Anakeesta Mountain, the Treehouse Village Play Area for children of all ages, and several scenic walks.

The normal price for entrance to the park costs $22. A portion of the special price will go to the Friends of the Smokies, a nonprofit organization that helps maintain the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and assists in park projects.

Friends of the Smokies relies on volunteers and donations to help clean up trails, perform maintenance on the park and complete projects supporting the Smokies.

“We are proud to support our Great Smoky Mountains National Park by supporting Friends of the Smokies.” Bob Bentz said, Managing Partner for Anakeesta. “So much of what our guests enjoy about Anakeesta is related to the national park; you really won’t find a more beautiful place to view the Fall colors and take in the panoramic views.”

Anakeesta also opened a new experience, called the Firefly Forest Experience. It is a part of the Hallow Mountain and Autumn at Anakeesta experiences, in which visitors can walk across any of 16 treetop sky-walks, 40 to 60 feet above pulsating lights on the ground. The park is also planning on adding additional amenities and views in Summer 2020.

Visitors must present photo ID or a paystub to prove that they live or work in Sevier, Cocke, Jefferson, Knox or Blount counties.