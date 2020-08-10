Anakeesta opens new Black Bear Village, completes final phase of expansion

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — It's opening day for Anakeesta's new Black Bear Village!
This completes the final phase of Anakeesta's 6.5 million expansion.
Black Bear Village, the largest part of its 3-phase expansion, features a new stage, gathering area, mountain-themed splash pad, fire pit with panoramic bar seating, a Tap House with local craft beer, a Café, shops and more.
There is also a new Cliff Top restaurant that overlooks views of Mt. LeConte in the Smokies, which serves American cuisine.
Back in the summer, Anakeesta opened its AnaVista tower, which is now Gatlinburg's highest point and its 'Treeventure' attraction, a treehouse adventure course.