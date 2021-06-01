Ancient Lore Village hosting several events starting this weekend

Guests have the option to purchase an overnight stay for these events.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ancient Lore Village is hosting a series of events throughout the month of June.

Here is the schedule:

June 5 at 6 p.m.: Rosé All Day

June 8 at 6 p.m.: Fiesta at the Village: It's Taco Tuesday and there will be a Mariachi band, outdoor games, and drinks!

June 11 at 5 p.m.: The Voice Performance Live: A private concert performance by The Voice contestants, Gigi Hess, Samantha Howell, and Zach Day. There will be a special food and libations menu curated by Ancient Lore Village Executive Chef Simon Hall.

June 13 at 6 p.m.: Family Movie Night: Fun for the whole family! The Princess Bride, with a movie screening at Ancient Lore Village.

June 18 at 5 p.m.: Dancing in the Moonlight: Celebrate Bluegrass music.

June 26: Halloween in June: Boo! Dress up and have some scary fun this summer.

