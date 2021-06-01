x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

About Town

Ancient Lore Village hosting several events starting this weekend

Guests have the option to purchase an overnight stay for these events.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ancient Lore Village is hosting a series of events throughout the month of June.  

Here is the schedule:

  • June 5 at 6 p.m.: Rosé All Day
  • June 8 at 6 p.m.: Fiesta at the Village: It's Taco Tuesday and there will be a Mariachi band, outdoor games, and drinks!
  • June 11 at 5 p.m.: The Voice Performance Live: A private concert performance by The Voice contestants, Gigi Hess, Samantha Howell, and Zach Day. There will be a special food and libations menu curated by Ancient Lore Village Executive Chef Simon Hall. 
  • June 13 at 6 p.m.: Family Movie Night: Fun for the whole family! The Princess Bride, with a movie screening at Ancient Lore Village.
  • June 18 at 5 p.m.: Dancing in the Moonlight: Celebrate Bluegrass music.
  • June 26: Halloween in June: Boo! Dress up and have some scary fun this summer.

Guests have the option to purchase an overnight stay for these events.

Tickets can be purchased online by visiting AncientLoreVillage.com.

Related Articles