You can learn about and experience Middle Eastern culture this weekend during the free Arab Fest event on the campus of the University of Tennessee.

The Arab American Club of Knoxville hosts the festival every year that features dancing, food, Arab music, and more.

There's even a falafel eating contest on Friday afternoon.

The festival will take place at the University of Tennessee Pedestrian Walkway on Friday from noon to 9 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.

