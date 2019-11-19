"Baby Shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo!" The viral earworm has come to life and will be in Knoxville next year!

Pinkfong and Round Room Live is bringing the fully immersive concert experience "Baby Shark Live!" to the Tennessee Theatre on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 6 p.m.

Tickets for the show go on sale beginning Friday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. The presale starts at noon Wednesday.

The fall leg of the inaugural Baby Shark Live! show sold out performances across the country during the 6-week run and was seen by nearly 100,000 fans.

The live show is based on Pinkfong’s global dance phenomenon, Baby Shark. It's about a family of sharks and climbed the charts, entering Billboard Hot 100 at #32 -- it has a 17-week streak int he Top 50. The Baby Shark Dance video has over 3.8 billion views, making it the 5th most viewed video in the history of YouTube.