JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — The Ballinger farm announced the completion of one of their most intricate mazes to date, in honor of the 50th Anniversary of NASA's Apollo 11 Moon Landing.

The maze depicts an out of this world visual celebrating and remembering Neil Armstrong and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin along with the other countless scientists and engineers that made the historic venture possible.

The maze is packed with interstellar themes such as stars, planets, rockets and even an astronaut exploring outer space.

You can visit the Ballinger farm this season starting Sept. 20.

Admission is $11 including tax while children under 2 are free. The farm is located at 2738 Renfro Rd. in Jefferson City, Tennessee.

Dennis Duck/Marsha Dee Duck

