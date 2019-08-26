KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Volunteers, roll up your sleeves! The competition is on between MEDIC Regional Blood Center and LifeSouth Blood Bank in Florida in the annual University of Tennessee vs. University of Florida blood drive.

Those who donate from Sept. 16 to Sept. 20 will receive UT vs. UF game day gear along with a movie ticket, a pint of Blue Bell Ice Cream and Salsarita's and Papa John's coupons.

Last year, the Vols lost for the first time since 2008. Tennessee fans donated 1,292 pints of blood, compared to 1,340 from Florida fans.

All blood donated through MEDIC stays with local partner hospitals, so really, everyone is a winner.

Want to donate? Here's where and when:

Sept. 16:

-Food City Asheville Hwy from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

-Hammer's Halls from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sept. 17:

-Food City Tazewell from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

-Walmart Jefferson City from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sept. 18:

-Lowe's Harriman from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

-Walmart Sevierville 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sept. 19:

-Walmart Maryville from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sept. 20:

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

-Walmart Morristown

-Walmart Newport

You can also donate any day at MEDIC Downtown or MEDIC Farragut. The downtown location is open from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The Farragut location is open from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday.

For more information on MEDIC Regional Blood Center, please visit medicblood.org or contact Director of Marketing and Donor Recruitment Kristy Altman at Kaltman@medicblood.org or by phone at 865-805-2008.

