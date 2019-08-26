KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — MEDIC Regional Blood Center is competing with LifeSouth Blood Bank in the annual University of Tennessee vs. University of Florida blood drive competition next month.

Those who donate from Sept. 16 to Sept. 20 will receive UT vs. UF game day gear along with movie tickets and other fun prizes.

Last year, the Vols lost for the first time since 2008. Tennessee fans donated 1,292 pints of blood, compared to 1,340 from Florida fans.

All blood donated through MEDIC stays with local partner hospitals, so really, everyone is a winner.

From Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, MEDIC will also partner up with the Tennessee Valley Fair and will provide free fair tickets to local donors.

It is also the last chance to sign up for the Save Our Summer campaign prize raffle. All donors that have donated at least twice since May 1 are instantly eligible to win a $1000 gift card for a cruise.

For more information on MEDIC Regional Blood Center, please visit medicblood.org or contact Director of Marketing and Donor Recruitment Kristy Altman at Kaltman@medicblood.org or by phone at 865-805-2008.

