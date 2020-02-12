Behind-the-scenes: Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Christmas decked out for the holidays

This year, you can look into Santa's cabin and find out if you're on the naughty or nice list.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Dollywood is all decked out for the holidays!

This year, Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Christmas is looking a little different.

"We put a lot of focus making sure different areas of the park had different feels," said Dollywood's Public Relations Director Wes Ramey. "So, if you go up through the Valley, you'll see a very different approach up through there, up through the chapel area, Glacier Ridge."

With 5 million lights and more lighted, live Christmas trees than ever before, Dollywood's crews have been hard at work making this year's features extra special.

"When you come through the park, it's going to be like you're in a Winter Wonderland," Ramey said.

Another new adventure is you will be able to look into Santa's cabin, see him working on the wish list and find out if you're on his naughty or nice list.

There are also a few socially-distanced shows that have reopened in theaters such as Christmas in the Smokies.

You will also be able to see some new Candlelight Carolers singing at the steps of the chapel.