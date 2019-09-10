KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you see crowds of costumed people in mid-October this year, Halloween didn't come early. It's just Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee's scariest event.

The Big Heights Rooftop Crawl will benefit BBBS-ETN's Mentor 2.0 Program, a one-to-one mentoring program that prepares high school students for college. It'll take place at rooftops across downtown Knoxville from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17.

This year's rooftops include Downtown 211, Hyatt Place Knoxville/Downtown Langley Garage, Preservation Pub, Scruffy City Hall and YMCA.

Organizers said Langley Garage's roof will be decorated for the season, and Diva and the Black Tie Affair will provide live music.

Knox Brew Tours will provide transportation; no roof-hopping is necessary.

Attendees will dress in Halloween attire, competing in categories including best costume, best duet costume and best group costume.

BBS-ETN officials said they expect hundreds of costumed East Tennesseans.